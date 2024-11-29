Uber One subscription has been launched in India. The loyalty programme targets frequent users of the ride-hailing platform by offering benefits such as Uber One credits as cashback, top-rated drivers on eligible rides, priority support for members, and a complimentary subscription to a food delivery platform. Notably, the Uber One subscription has already been available in the US and Canada for some time, and India has become the latest country where it has been introduced.

Uber One Subscription Price

Uber One subscription price in India starts at Rs. 149 per month. However, it is currently offering a limited-time first-month discount of up to 80 percent which brings its price down to just Rs. 29.80.

Uber One First Month Discount

Users can choose from monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription plans. However, the Uber app only shows the monthly and yearly plans as of now, with the latter priced at Rs. 1,499 per year. The company says users can save up to 16 percent each year by availing of the 12-month subscription instead of a monthly plan.

Uber One Benefits

According to the ride-hailing platform, Uber One subscribers can earn 10 percent Uber One credits on Uber Go, Go Sedan, Premier, XL, Reserve, Black, Auto, Moto, and Package bookings. Shuttle users can earn as much as 35 percent in credits, while Intercity and Rentals will earn them 1 percent Uber One credits. These can be redeemed on all rides booked through the app.

But there are a few caveats. The credits are restricted to Rs. 150 per trip and also to 150 rides for the monthly and quarterly plans. The limit extends to 600 trips for yearly subscribers. Uber says credits will expire after 60 days from the date of issuance and will not apply to the portion of payment made with Uber One credits. Further, users will be required to have an active Uber One subscription to make use of their accumulated credits.

Other benefits include top-rated drivers on select rides, based on their availability and round-the-clock support for members.

Additionally, the ride-hailing app is bundling a free 3-month subscription to Zomato Gold for Uber One subscribers. It will be delivered via a voucher code to the user's email three working days post the subscription's purchase.