Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains

India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said that India and the US would also need to include mineral-rich countries in Africa and South America.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 October 2024 12:53 IST
India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains

Photo Credit: X/ Piyush Goyal

The MOU falls far short of a full critical minerals trade deal

Highlights
  • Piyush Goyal is on a visit to Washington, US
  • The MoU signed aims to build resilience in the sector for each country
  • Goyal described the MOU as a multi-dimensional partnership
Advertisement

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed an agreement on Thursday to cooperate on strengthening supply chains in the two countries for lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals used in electric vehicles and clean energy applications.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed during Goyal's visit to Washington, was aimed at building resilience in the sector for each country.

"Priority areas of focus include identifying equipment, services, policies and best practices to facilitate the mutually beneficial commercial development of US and Indian critical minerals exploration, extraction, processing and refining, recycling and recovery," Commerce said.

Goyal, speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington after the signing, described the MOU as a multi-dimensional partnership that would include open supply chains for materials, technology development and investment flows to promote green energy.

He said the US and India would also need to include third countries in their engagement, including mineral-rich countries in Africa and South America.

The MOU, which Reuters first reported was in the works on Monday, falls far short of a full critical minerals trade deal that would allow India to benefit from the $7,500 (roughly Rs. 6.29 lakh) US electric vehicle tax credit.

Japan last year signed a deal with the US Trade Representative's office that allows Japanese automakers to more fully participate in the credit, aiming to reduce US-Japanese mineral dependence on China and prohibiting bilateral export controls on lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, manganese and other minerals.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Piyush Goyal, US, Battery, Mineral, Lithium, Cobalt, Supplychain
Google Says It Will Stop Linking to New Zealand News if Proposed New Law Is Passed
Lords of the Fallen Sequel Is in Full Production, Will Be Announced in 2025

Related Stories

India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  2. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  5. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Notable Battery Upgrade Over OnePlus 12
  6. Harvard Students Develop App to Identify Anyone Using Meta Smart Glasses
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at These Design Changes
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  9. Why WazirX Plans to Form a 'Committee of Creditors' by October 9
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Tag Friends in Status
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini 1.5 Flash-8B With Lowest Token Cost Among Gemini Family Now Available
  2. Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Adds Private Mentions and Likes to Its Status Feature
  4. Lava Agni 3 With Dimensity 7300X Chip, Action Button and Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin’s Rally Above $60,000 Falters as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Drop
  6. YouTube Announces Longer 3-Minute Duration for Shorts, Templates and More Features
  7. Microsoft's Rival Browsers Allege Unfair Practices by Edge, Wish to Involve EU Antitrust Regulators
  8. Lords of the Fallen Sequel Is in Full Production, Will Be Announced in 2025
  9. India, US Sign Pact to Cooperate on Critical Battery Mineral Supply Chains
  10. Google Says It Will Stop Linking to New Zealand News if Proposed New Law Is Passed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »