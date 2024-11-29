Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch

Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch

Honor 300 Pro will launch alongside the base and Ultra variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 17:07 IST
Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 300 Pro will come in Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand shades

Highlights
  • Honor 300 Pro will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0
  • The phone will sport a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Honor 300 Pro will support up to 16GB of RAM
Advertisement

Honor 300 Pro is set to launch in China on December 2. The smartphone, expected to succeed the Honor 200 Pro, will be introduced alongside the base Honor 300 and Honor 300 Ultra handsets. The company recently revealed the design, colourways as well as RAM and storage configurations of the Pro variant. It is teased to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Ahead of the launch, the Honor 300 Pro has appeared on Geekbench with an underclocked version of the chipset.

Honor 300 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Honor 300 Pro with the model number Honor AMP-AN00 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows the Honor 300 Pro with single-core and multi-core scores of 2,141 and 6,813, respectively. It appears with an octa-core chipset with one core clocking 3.05 GHz. Five performance cores are seen with speeds of 2.96 GHz, while two efficiency cores have 2.04 GHz. The speed is lower than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset where the main core is said to usually clock a speed of 3.30 GHz.

It is speculated that the lower clock speeds of the Honor 300 Pro's processor are influenced by its cooling system. Since the Honor 300 Pro is a mid-range offering, Honor may not provide the best, flagship-level cooling technology. This may prevent Qualcomm's previous generation flagship chipset from achieving peak performance.

Honor 300 Series Launch

The Honor 300 series handsets have been teased to launch in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. The phones will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9. They are confirmed to get 50-megapixel main cameras and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security.

Honor 300 Pro will be available in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB. It will be offered in colour options of Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Pro Geekbench listing, Honor 300 Pro launch, Honor 300 Pro Features, Honor 300 Pro Specifications, Honor 300 Series, Honor 300 Ultra, Honor 300, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Says It's Unable to Launch Xbox Mobile Store on Android Due to Google Court Order Stay
Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users

Related Stories

Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Black Friday Sale Goes Live in India With Discounts, More Offers
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ Colours Revealed in New Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is the Perfect Smartphone, Here's Why
  6. Vivo S20, Vivo S20 Pro With 6.67-Inch 120Hz AMOLED Displays Launched
  7. Apple Watch Could Soon Get Blood Pressure Monitoring Feature, Patent Shows
  8. HP Announces Black Friday Deals on Laptops and Desktops in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Reportedly Spotted on FCC Website Ahead of Ace 5 China Launch in December
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro, iQOO Neo 10 With 6.78-Inch Display, 6,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Himalayas Mountain Range Formation Could Have Destroyed 30 Percent of Continental Crust, Says Study
  4. Uber One Subscription With Cashback Credits and Complimentary Zomato Gold Plan Launched in India
  5. Honor 300 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Underclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Ahead of Launch
  6. Gemini App for Android and iOS Now Available to Google Workspace Users
  7. ISRO PSLV to Launch ESA Proba-3 That Aims to Study the Sun's Corona on December 4
  8. Lenovo Legion Go S Gaming Console Firmware Reportedly Listed Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Xiaomi 15's Alleged FCC Listing Indicates Imminent Global Launch Along With RAM and Storage Details
  10. Asteroid That Exploded Above Niagra Falls Confirmed to Be the Smallest Space Rock Ever Measured
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »