Honor 300 Pro is set to launch in China on December 2. The smartphone, expected to succeed the Honor 200 Pro, will be introduced alongside the base Honor 300 and Honor 300 Ultra handsets. The company recently revealed the design, colourways as well as RAM and storage configurations of the Pro variant. It is teased to run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Ahead of the launch, the Honor 300 Pro has appeared on Geekbench with an underclocked version of the chipset.

Honor 300 Pro Geekbench Listing

The Honor 300 Pro with the model number Honor AMP-AN00 has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows the Honor 300 Pro with single-core and multi-core scores of 2,141 and 6,813, respectively. It appears with an octa-core chipset with one core clocking 3.05 GHz. Five performance cores are seen with speeds of 2.96 GHz, while two efficiency cores have 2.04 GHz. The speed is lower than the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset where the main core is said to usually clock a speed of 3.30 GHz.

It is speculated that the lower clock speeds of the Honor 300 Pro's processor are influenced by its cooling system. Since the Honor 300 Pro is a mid-range offering, Honor may not provide the best, flagship-level cooling technology. This may prevent Qualcomm's previous generation flagship chipset from achieving peak performance.

Honor 300 Series Launch

The Honor 300 series handsets have been teased to launch in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. The phones will ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9. They are confirmed to get 50-megapixel main cameras and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security.

Honor 300 Pro will be available in RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB. It will be offered in colour options of Ink Rock Black, Tea Kaji, and Starlight Sand.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.