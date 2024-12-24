Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab

Toronto researchers showcase how photons exhibit “negative time” in quantum mechanics, reshaping scientific perspectives.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 19:00 IST
Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gerd Altmann

University of Toronto researchers observed “negative time” in photons through quantum experiments.

Highlights
  • University of Toronto physicists reveal "negative time" evidence
  • Quantum experiments redefine photon behaviour and timelines
  • Findings highlight the complexities of quantum mechanics
Advertisement

A new study conducted at the University of Toronto has showcased experimental evidence of “negative time” in the quantum realm. While this concept has intrigued scientists for years, it has primarily been dismissed as a theoretical anomaly. The findings, which remain unpublished in a peer-reviewed journal, have sparked significant attention within the global scientific community after being shared on the preprint server arXiv. Researchers have clarified that this phenomenon, while perplexing, does not alter the broader understanding of time but instead highlights the peculiarities of quantum mechanics.

Insights Into the Experiment

Led by Daniela Angulo, an experimental physicist at the University of Toronto, the research team focused on interactions between light and matter. By measuring the behaviour of photons as they passed through atoms, the scientists observed that the atoms entered a higher-energy state, only to return to their normal state almost instantaneously. This change in energy duration was quantified, revealing a negative time interval.

Aephraim Steinberg, a professor of experimental quantum physics at the university, explained during a press interaction that while the findings might suggest particles travel back in time, this interpretation would be incorrect. Instead, the results demonstrate the probabilistic behaviour of quantum particles, which challenges traditional understandings of time.

Scientific and Public Reactions

This discovery has drawn both fascination and scepticism. Prominent physicist Sabine Hossenfelder criticised the interpretation in a widely-viewed video, asserting that the phenomenon described relates to photon travel and phase shifts rather than the passage of time. In response, the researchers emphasised the importance of exploring the complexities of quantum mechanics to better understand anomalies like these.

Steinberg acknowledged the controversy surrounding their approach but defended their interpretation of the results. He stated, according to reports, that while immediate practical applications are not apparent, the research could open doors to further investigation of quantum phenomena.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Quantum mechanics, negative time, photon experiments, Daniela Angulo, Aephraim Steinberg
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi-Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched

Related Stories

Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus Tipped to Offer Upgraded Camera Capabilities
  4. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  6. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  7. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Demonstrate Negative Time in Quantum Experiments at Toronto Lab
  2. Amazon and Universal Music Group Expand Partnership to Address ‘Unlawful AI-Generated Content’
  3. Nokia Could Be Developing a Digital Asset Encryption Device, Patent Filing Suggests
  4. Oppo A5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features
  5. Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
  7. Hugging Face Showcases How Test-Time Compute Scaling Can Help SLMs Outperform Larger AI Models
  8. Poco X7 Pro 5G Global Variant Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Get 6,000mAh Battery
  9. Asus ROG Strix Laptop With RGB Underglow Teased Ahead of Launch at CES 2025
  10. The Star of Bethlehem: Astronomical and Religious Mystery Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »