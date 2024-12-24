Technology News
Robot Replicates Traditional Chinese Massage for Therapy and Wellness

Robotic system designed to mimic traditional Chinese massage techniques aims to enhance therapy and wellness.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xu et al

The robotic system mimics traditional Chinese massage techniques for therapeutic purposes.

  • Robotic system replicates Chinese massage techniques for therapy
  • Adaptive control ensures comfort and safety during robotic massage
  • System tested and proven effective in real-world massage techniques
A robotic system capable of replicating traditional Chinese massage techniques has been developed by researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. According to a paper on the arXiv preprint server, this technology incorporates traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) principles and could find applications in health care, rehabilitation, and wellness. Designed to assist patients with various types of discomfort, the robot may offer a safe and controlled alternative to human-administered massages.

System Features and Capabilities

According to reports, the robotic system features two jaka zhu7 robotic arms, each fitted with multi-functional massage hands closely resembling human hands in shape and size. These hands operate in four modes, which mimic TCM massage techniques, as noted in the study. The modes include palm-punching, vibrating, kneading, and finger techniques, which are based on ancient principles involving zang-fu organs and meridians.

According to the statement made by the research team led by Yuan Xu, Kui Huang, Weichao Guo, and Leyi Du, the system utilises an adaptive admittance control algorithm for optimised force and position control. This technology ensures the safety and comfort of users by accounting for differences in muscle stiffness and posture changes during massages.

Technique Replication and Testing

The development process involved collecting data from TCM experts using motion capture and strength measurement systems. The captured data was used to train machine learning algorithms to replicate massage techniques accurately. As per the research, the robot successfully demonstrated its ability to replicate four massage techniques: beat, press, push, and vibrate.

Future Prospects

The team plans to refine the robotic system further and test its effectiveness in clinical settings. Potential improvements could expand its capabilities to include additional massage styles, enhancing its utility in therapeutic and wellness applications. Researchers hope this innovation will inspire further advancements in automated therapeutic technologies.

Sources indicate that this development marks a significant step in integrating traditional practices with modern robotics, presenting new possibilities for assistive health care solutions.

 



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Further reading: Robotic Therapy, Chinese Massage, Traditional Medicine, Health Technology, Wellness
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

