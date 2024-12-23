MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset was launched for mobile devices on Monday. It features an all-big-core design which is aimed at catering to the premium smartphone market. MediaTek says its latest mobile processor delivers an improvement of up to 41 percent over its predecessor — the Dimensity 8300 — when it comes to multi-core performance. It also supports artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, courtesy of a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) which can accelerate generative AI tasks.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset Availability

MediaTek says Android devices powered by its latest Dimensity 8400 SoC are expected to be available in the market by the end of 2024. Xiaomi has already confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 in China, which is speculated to launch early next year, will be powered by this chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset Specifications

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 8400 chipset sits above the Dimensity 8300 as its newest processor for mobile devices. The chip features eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores, having a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz, although the cores have different memory caches. It is claimed to deliver a 41 percent improvement in multi-core performance. The chipmaker says its processor can precisely control the CPU's power curve, offering a 44 percent decrease in power consumption.

It is paired with the Arm Mali-G720 GPU that offers 24 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent greater power efficiency than the Dimensity 8300 SoC. MediaTek has bundled the GPU with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC) for smoother gameplay and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 for real-time performance optimisation.

The company says devices running this chipset will support up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, the Dimensity 8400 SoC features MediaTek NPU 880, which supports generative AI tasks. Further, the company brings the new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which was first introduced with the Dimensity 9400 chip, to its latest mobile processor. It is claimed to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. As per MediaTek, the chip can deliver 21 percent faster outputs in Stable Diffusion v1.5 and 33 percent faster text-generation in China's Baichuan 4B AI model than its predecessor.

Smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 8400 chip will be able to support up to 320-megapixel camera sensors, leveraging the built-in MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP which uses QPD remosaic technology to capture more light and focus faster. It supports video capture and playback in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The chip supports on-device displays with a maximum WQHD resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it can run devices featuring dual screens.

For connectivity, the Dimensity 8400 SoC brings MediaTek's 5G-A modem with up to 5.17 Gbps performance and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 8400 supports satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS. It also comes with MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology for delivering greater efficiency on a 5G network.

