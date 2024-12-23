Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi-Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched

MediaTek says its newest mobile chipset will be adopted for devices by OEMs by the end of 2024.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 18:28 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi-Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 is the successor to 2023's Dimensity 8300 SoC

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is fabricated using TSMC's 4nm process
  • The SoC supports generative AI capabilities with a dedicated NPU
  • MediaTek says it offers 41 percent better multi-core performance
Advertisement

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset was launched for mobile devices on Monday. It features an all-big-core design which is aimed at catering to the premium smartphone market. MediaTek says its latest mobile processor delivers an improvement of up to 41 percent over its predecessor — the Dimensity 8300 — when it comes to multi-core performance. It also supports artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, courtesy of a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) which can accelerate generative AI tasks.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset Availability

MediaTek says Android devices powered by its latest Dimensity 8400 SoC are expected to be available in the market by the end of 2024. Xiaomi has already confirmed that its upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 in China, which is speculated to launch early next year, will be powered by this chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset Specifications

According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 8400 chipset sits above the Dimensity 8300 as its newest processor for mobile devices. The chip features eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores, having a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz, although the cores have different memory caches. It is claimed to deliver a 41 percent improvement in multi-core performance. The chipmaker says its processor can precisely control the CPU's power curve, offering a 44 percent decrease in power consumption.

It is paired with the Arm Mali-G720 GPU that offers 24 percent higher peak performance and 42 percent greater power efficiency than the Dimensity 8300 SoC. MediaTek has bundled the GPU with MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC) for smoother gameplay and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 for real-time performance optimisation.

The company says devices running this chipset will support up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Jumping on the AI bandwagon, the Dimensity 8400 SoC features MediaTek NPU 880, which supports generative AI tasks. Further, the company brings the new Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which was first introduced with the Dimensity 9400 chip, to its latest mobile processor. It is claimed to turn traditional AI applications into sophisticated agentic AI applications. As per MediaTek, the chip can deliver 21 percent faster outputs in Stable Diffusion v1.5 and 33 percent faster text-generation in China's Baichuan 4B AI model than its predecessor.

Smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 8400 chip will be able to support up to 320-megapixel camera sensors, leveraging the built-in MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP which uses QPD remosaic technology to capture more light and focus faster. It supports video capture and playback in up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps). The chip supports on-device displays with a maximum WQHD resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it can run devices featuring dual screens.

For connectivity, the Dimensity 8400 SoC brings MediaTek's 5G-A modem with up to 5.17 Gbps performance and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. According to MediaTek, the Dimensity 8400 supports satellite systems such as QZSS, Galileo, Beidou, GLONASS, NavIC, and GPS. It also comes with MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology for delivering greater efficiency on a 5G network.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 8400, Dimensity 8400 specifications, Dimensity 8400 launch, MediaTek, AI, artificial intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Projectors Cannot Replace Smart TVs, Says SPPL's Founder Avneet Singh Marwah

Related Stories

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Chipset With Improved Multi-Core Performance and AI Capabilities Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X7 5G Tipped to Get Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery
  2. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  3. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  4. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Launched: Price, Features
  5. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  6. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. Tracing the Origins of Oaks: How Climate and Tectonic Changes Shaped Modern Trees
  2. Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When to Watch it Online?
  3. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Achieves Closest Sun Flyby Ever on December 24
  4. NASA's Hubble and Chandra Telescopes Spot Strange Tilted Black Hole
  5. Denmark Strait Cataract: World's Largest Underwater Waterfall Discovered
  6. New Magnetic Survey Unveils Hidden Structures in Ancient Assyrian Capital of Khorsabad
  7. UNSW Develops Miniature Sensor to Detect Nitrogen Dioxide with High Sensitivity
  8. Chang'e-6 Mission Reveals Significant Reinforcement of Lunar Dynamo
  9. AI Predicts Whisky Aromas and Origins with Over 90 Percent Accuracy
  10. Google Reportedly Planning to Add an ‘AI Mode’ Option to Google Search
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »