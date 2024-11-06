Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • India UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals

India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals

India-UK team develops experiment using diamond crystals to test if gravity conforms to quantum mechanics principles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 19:00 IST
India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Nasa

Physicists from India and the UK are testing if gravity is quantum.

Highlights
  • India-UK team proposes experiment to test gravity’s quantum nature
  • Tiny diamond crystals will measure gravitational interactions
  • The experiment could reshape understanding of gravity
Advertisement

A collaboration of physicists from India and the UK has designed an experiment to examine if gravity exhibits quantum behaviour. The experiment is spearheaded by Professor Sougato Bose from University College London (UCL) and also involves Dr Debarshi Das. With this new experiment,  the team aims to explore whether gravitational interactions follow the peculiar rules of quantum mechanics, similar to other fundamental forces such as electromagnetism. The experiment will measure gravitational effects between two minuscule diamond crystals, with results potentially reshaping our understanding of gravity.

A New Approach to Test Gravity's Quantum Properties

This novel experiment, outlined in Physical Review Letters, will utilise tiny diamond crystals as tools to detect potential quantum disturbances. By placing one crystal as a detector and another as the gravitational source, the researchers intend to observe whether the act of measuring gravity induces a disturbance in the system. In classical physics, observations don't influence the system under study, but quantum mechanics suggests otherwise. According to Professor Bose, “Once experimental errors are eliminated, any disturbance observed would signify gravity's adherence to quantum principles.”

A Solution to a Persistent Mystery in Physics

Physicists have long sought to reconcile gravity with quantum mechanics, the established framework for understanding the other three fundamental forces: electromagnetism, the weak nuclear force, and the strong nuclear force. The quantum behaviour of these forces is well-documented, but gravity has consistently eluded similar classification. Despite attempts by large research groups, including experiments with neutrinos in Antarctica, no conclusive evidence of quantum gravitational effects has yet been found.

A Long-Term Vision for Testing Quantum Gravity

The proposed table-top setup offers an efficient and compact way to test for quantum gravity, but the experiment hinges on advanced technology that can manipulate and measure the gravitational pull of extremely lightweight nanodiamonds. Dr Das noted that it may take a decade or more to perfect the technique, adding that “a table-top experiment is far more practical than alternatives, such as constructing a particle accelerator on a cosmic scale.”

The Path to Unified Physics

Team members like Dr Dipankar Home from the Bose Institute in Kolkata see the experiment as an opportunity to test quantum mechanics' predictions uniquely for gravity. While theories like string theory attempt to bridge the gap between quantum mechanics and gravity, no direct experimental evidence exists.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: quantum gravity, India-UK physics team, diamond crystal experiment, fundamental forces, gravitational interactions, Sougato Bose, Debarshi Das, quantum mechanics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 15
India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  2. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
  5. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Features Leak Again; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC
  6. Paytm Will Now Let You Download UPI Statements to Track Expenses
  7. Gumasthan OTT Release Date Reportedly Leaked Online
  8. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  9. Suzuki Debuts First-Ever EV Called e Vitara With These Features
  10. iOS 18.2 Will Let You Share Lost Item Location With an Airline Employee
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  2. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  3. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  4. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  5. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  6. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  7. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
  8. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
  9. NASA’s 15-Year-Old NEOWISE Spacecraft Re-Enters Earth's Atmosphere After 15 Years in Space
  10. Aditya-L1 Solar Mission Reveals First Significant Findings on Solar Eruptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »