Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes

Scientists have proposed that active galactic nuclei surrounding supermassive black holes may create Jupiter-mass planets despite their extreme environments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2026 20:00 IST
Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes

Photo Credit: Robert Lea

An illustration shows planets migrating away from a supermassive black hole.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Scientists propose Jupiter-sized planets may form near black holes
  • Dusty AGN disks could become unexpected nurseries for giant worlds
  • Gravitational lensing may help detect these hidden alien planets
Advertisement

Scientists are astounded to have found that bright and turbulent areas of galaxies are termed galactic nuclei. These nuclei are powered by feeding the supermassive engines of a black hole. This could be the birthplace of a million planets. These areas are so brilliant. They also outshine and outshine all the light of every star in their massive galaxy. The central supermassive black holes generate high levels of friction in the gas and dust which leads them to glow and glimmer within the spectrum.

How Active Galactic Nuclei (AGNs) Are Formed

According to Space.com AGNs (Active Galactic Nuclei) happen when these supermassive black holes are milieued by many gases and dust particles that revolve around them and are in the shape of flatter disks. They slowly feed some matter to this black hole. The light glows with that electromagnetic spectrum.

VoltBlack Holes Discussion
Explore More...

This discovery is very surprising as AGNs have so much dust and gases, and therefore the turbulent conditions within the disks will not be ideal for creating planets. Further, the edges of disks may have a temperature that is favourable for the formation of planets.

Scientists discovered that Jupiter-mass planets could form from supermassive black holes also known as AGNs. This has been declared by the University of Colorado Boulder researcher, Bhupendra Mishra. These are dust giants exceeding the mass of Jupiter. They will look like lava balls.

Detecting These Hidden Planets Through Gravitational Lensing

Gravitational lensing could be helpful in identifying the cluster of these plants formed in the outskirts of the AGN. However, these Agnes are not easy unless we get lucky, said Mishra. He further added I believe we could find those planets but we need to study this model ahead.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Holes, Active Galactic Nuclei, Exoplanets, Space Discovery, Astronomy Research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pudgy Penguins to Discontinue 'Pudgy Party' Mobile Game in Favour of New Web Based Game
Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips: See Price
  2. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased, Here's Where It Might Arrive First
  3. The OnePlus 15R Is Now Available in a New 16GB RAM Variant at This Price
  4. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  5. You Can Now Download Android 17 on These Devices
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Fit Existing iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes
  2. EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Vanguard and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month
  3. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 8,100mAh Battery
  4. WhatsApp Working on Voice Note Widget for Quick Access via Android Home Screen
  5. Honor X80 Pro Max Teased With 10,000 Nits Display Ahead of June 22 Launch
  6. Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection
  7. OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features
  8. Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump
  10. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »