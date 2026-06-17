Scientists are astounded to have found that bright and turbulent areas of galaxies are termed galactic nuclei. These nuclei are powered by feeding the supermassive engines of a black hole. This could be the birthplace of a million planets. These areas are so brilliant. They also outshine and outshine all the light of every star in their massive galaxy. The central supermassive black holes generate high levels of friction in the gas and dust which leads them to glow and glimmer within the spectrum.

How Active Galactic Nuclei (AGNs) Are Formed

According to Space.com AGNs (Active Galactic Nuclei) happen when these supermassive black holes are milieued by many gases and dust particles that revolve around them and are in the shape of flatter disks. They slowly feed some matter to this black hole. The light glows with that electromagnetic spectrum.

This discovery is very surprising as AGNs have so much dust and gases, and therefore the turbulent conditions within the disks will not be ideal for creating planets. Further, the edges of disks may have a temperature that is favourable for the formation of planets.

Scientists discovered that Jupiter-mass planets could form from supermassive black holes also known as AGNs. This has been declared by the University of Colorado Boulder researcher, Bhupendra Mishra. These are dust giants exceeding the mass of Jupiter. They will look like lava balls.

Detecting These Hidden Planets Through Gravitational Lensing

Gravitational lensing could be helpful in identifying the cluster of these plants formed in the outskirts of the AGN. However, these Agnes are not easy unless we get lucky, said Mishra. He further added I believe we could find those planets but we need to study this model ahead.