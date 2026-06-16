The Redmi Turbo 5 has finally made its debut in India, with a 7,540mAh battery and MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The new mid-range segment smartphone supports 100W wired fast charging and features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. With the large battery, Dimensity chipset, and mid-range pricing, the Redmi Turbo 5 competes directly with rivals such as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G in the Indian market. All three aim at a similar market segment and offer comparable specifications.

Here's a detailed comparison of the Redmi Turbo 5, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G based on their pricing and key specifications in India to help you know how the latest Turbo series smartphone stacks up against its competitors.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 40,999.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: You can get the Motorola Edge 70 Pro for a starting price of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is offered in Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G is retailing for Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. You can buy this phone in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Display, Software

Redmi Turbo 5: The Redmi Turbo 5 has a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,268 × 2,756 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and is confirmed to get four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: In the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, you will get a 6.8-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI and is ASSURED TO get three years of OS updates.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Lastly, the Galaxy A37 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16 and is confirmed to get six generations of Android and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates.

Redmi Turbo 5 ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, while the Motorola Edge 70 Pro offers IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Samsung Galaxy A37 has an IP68-rated build.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Chipset, Battery

Redmi Turbo 5: Under the hood, the Redmi Turbo 5 has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It carries a 7,540mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 5W reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset is used in the Galaxy A37, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with45W charging support.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Redmi Turbo 5: On the back, the Redmi Turbo 5 carries a dual camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and EIS alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It measures 157.53 x 75.19 x 8.18 mm.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: On the rear, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an additional sensor. It includes a 50-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.7 x 75.6 x 6.99mm and weighs 183g.

Samsung Galaxy A37: The Samsung Galaxy A37 features a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g.

Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

As you can see from the specifications of all three smartphones, the Redmi Turbo 5 offers the best value for battery-focused buyers. Its 7,540mAh battery is larger than Motorola's 6,500mAh and Samsung's 5,000mAh units. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is a balanced option with a decent display, chipset and selfie shooter, but it is only confirmed to receive three years of OS updates, which is less than the other two. The Galaxy A37 5G is the best choice for customers who are looking for long-term software support.