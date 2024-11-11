Technology News
Scientists Move Closer to Synthesising Element 120, Marking Potential New Era in Periodic Table

A new technique may help scientists synthesise element 120, opening the door to a groundbreaking addition to the periodic table.

Updated: 11 November 2024 16:55 IST
Scientists Move Closer to Synthesising Element 120, Marking Potential New Era in Periodic Table

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ PAVM

Element 120 would add an eighth row to the periodic table, redefining it.

Highlights
  • Researchers may be nearing the creation of element 120.
  • Element 120 would add a new row to the periodic table.
  • New ion-bombardment technique may be the key to synthesising unbinilium.
In a significant development for the field of nuclear chemistry, researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California may have found a method to create “element 120,” an extraordinarily heavy element requiring a new row on the periodic table. The hypothetical element, also known as unbinilium, represents a possible breakthrough that could expand scientific understanding of atomic structure and superheavy elements. Although only 118 elements are currently recognised, with the heaviest being oganesson (element 118), scientists have long suspected the possibility of even larger atomic structures.

New Technique Uses Titanium Ions for Synthesis

The researchers, led by nuclear scientist Dr. Jacklyn Gates, demonstrated a promising new technique in an October study published in Physical Review Letters. By bombarding plutonium-244, a neutron-rich isotope of plutonium, with supercharged titanium ions, the team successfully created atoms of livermorium (element 116). The scientists are optimistic that this approach can be modified to synthesise unbinilium by targeting californium, a heavier element than plutonium, using similar ion bombardment techniques.

Gates, commenting on the progress, stated that this reaction, which had not been previously demonstrated, was essential to prove feasibility before any attempt at synthesising element 120. The potential success of this method could provide researchers with a stable pathway toward synthesising superheavy elements beyond those currently known.

Prolonged Process Expected Due to Stability Challenges

Despite the breakthrough, the timeline for creating unbinilium remains lengthy. According to nuclear scientist Dr. Reiner Kruecken, a co-author of the study, generating just two atoms of livermorium took over 22 days of continuous cyclotron operations, which included constant titanium bombardment. The team estimates that creating unbinilium could require ten times as long, given its anticipated instability. Superheavy elements generally exhibit short lifespans, though scientists predict that some may eventually reach an “island of stability,” where atoms remain intact for longer periods.

Future Potential and Uncertainty

The possibility of unbinilium achieving stability opens new avenues for investigating superheavy elements, but uncertainty remains. Dr. Jennifer Pore, another study co-author, explained that the endeavour stands at the boundary of current scientific knowledge.

 

Further reading: Superheavy Elements, periodic table, element 120, Unbinilium, Lawrence Berkeley Lab, atomic structure, Nuclear Chemistry
Scientists Move Closer to Synthesising Element 120, Marking Potential New Era in Periodic Table
