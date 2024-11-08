Technology News
English Edition

NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching

NASA's X-59 undergoes initial engine tests, nearing the first flight milestone in supersonic travel advancement.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 21:21 IST
NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching

Photo Credit: NASA/Carla Thomas

NASA's X-59 supersonic aircraft fired its engine for the first time in Palmdale, California

Highlights
  • X-59 supersonic jet completes crucial engine test phase
  • NASA prepares X-59 for first flight with noise-reducing tech
  • Quiet supersonic flight tech aims to reduce travel time in future
Advertisement

NASA's experimental X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (Quesst) aircraft has reached a crucial testing milestone with its engine fired up for the first time. Since late October, engineers at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, have been carrying out phased engine tests to evaluate the X-59's performance and systems integration. These tests mark a significant step toward the aircraft's initial flight, though an official date for this event has not been determined.

Engine Tests and Performance Evaluations

Engine tests began with low-speed operations, allowing engineers to inspect for leaks and verify that key systems, such as hydraulics and electrical components, function smoothly with the engine running. Once basic checks were complete, the X-59's engine was powered up in full for an initial assessment. Jay Brandon, NASA's X-59 chief engineer, explained that the tests served as a “warmup” to ensure the engine performed correctly and supported various critical aircraft systems.

The jet operates with a modified F414-GE-100 engine, a version of the F414 series used in the U.S. Navy's Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. To predict the sound levels the X-59 might produce, NASA has used F/A-18 jets to simulate the aircraft's unique sound profile, which is quieter than conventional sonic booms.

Design Features and Goals

The X-59 is designed to reach Mach 1.4, with a target altitude of 55,000 feet. Its long, streamlined nose — extending over 11 meters — is crafted to reduce sonic booms to a mild “thump” sound, instead of the disruptive noise traditionally associated with supersonic travel. With its shape, the X-59 could support regulatory shifts allowing quieter supersonic flights over populated areas.

In January 2024, NASA unveiled the X-59's revolutionary cockpit design, which lacks a forward-facing window. To compensate, pilots rely on an "eXternal Vision System" that provides a forward view via a digital display, combining camera feeds with augmented reality. Pam Melroy, NASA Deputy Administrator, highlighted this technology as a means to overcome limitations in visibility due to the aircraft's design.

Next Steps and Community Research

Upcoming testing phases will examine the aircraft's responses to different simulated scenarios and include taxi tests to ensure smooth ground operation. Once airborne, the X-59 will fly over select U.S. cities to gauge public response to its quieter sound profile. Data gathered will support NASA's goal of demonstrating viable, noise-minimised supersonic flight for potential future commercial applications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance

Related Stories

NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  2. Huawei MatePad 11.5 With 2.2K LCD Screen, 7,700mAh Battery Launched
  3. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  4. YouTube Rolls Out Redesigned Playback Speed Feature on Android, iOS: Report
  5. Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Launch in Global Markets Soon
  6. Here's Why PS5 Pro is Not Available in India Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  2. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  3. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  4. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  5. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  6. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
  7. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
  9. Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show
  10. Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »