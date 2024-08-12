Technology News
Scientists Take Major Step Toward Creating Heaviest Element Ever

Researchers at Berkeley Lab have created livermorium, a superheavy element, using a titanium beam.

Updated: 12 August 2024 13:46 IST
Scientists Take Major Step Toward Creating Heaviest Element Ever

Photo Credit: Berkeley Lab

Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have successfully used a novel method to create livermorium, one of the heaviest elements known. This achievement, involving a titanium beam, represents a significant step towards producing even heavier elements, specifically unbinilium, which has 120 protons.

The process employed in this breakthrough involves heating the rare isotope titanium-50 to nearly 1650 °C (3000 °F). This high-temperature releases ions that are then directed at another element, in this case, plutonium. This new approach to element synthesis has successfully produced livermorium, but its true importance lies in its potential to help create unbinilium, the heaviest element on the periodic table.

Livermorium, first synthesised in 2000, has an atomic number of 116, making it lighter than Oganesson, the current heaviest element. The successful creation of livermorium using the titanium method is seen as a critical test run for the more ambitious goal of synthesizing unbinilium. Researchers believe that by fusing titanium with californium-249, they can achieve the creation of unbinilium more efficiently than previous methods allowed.

The experiment at Berkeley Lab took 22 days, during which the team managed to produce just two atoms of livermorium. Despite the modest yield, the experiment demonstrated that the titanium beam method is viable for synthesizing superheavy elements. This marks a return to the forefront of the superheavy element race for Berkeley Lab, which was a leader in elemental discovery during the 20th century.

The successful creation of livermorium with titanium validates this new production method and sets the stage for future attempts to create unbinilium. Scientists are optimistic that this approach will lead to the synthesis of unbinilium, offering new opportunities to study the properties of superheavy elements and the limits of atomic nuclei. This research, crucial for exploring the theoretical 'island of stability,' is expected to provide valuable insights into the behaviour of atoms at their most extreme.

Further reading: Superheavy Elements, livermorium, Unbinilium, Titanium Beam, Nuclear Chemistry, Berkeley Lab, Element Synthesis
Scientists Take Major Step Toward Creating Heaviest Element Ever
