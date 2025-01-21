Technology News
English Edition

World’s Largest Telescope Dome Complete in Chile’s Atacama Desert

The construction of the world’s largest telescope dome has reached a significant milestone in Chile.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 18:00 IST
World’s Largest Telescope Dome Complete in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Photo Credit: ESO/G. Vecchia

ESO's Extremely Large Telescope under construction in the Atacama desert in January 2025

Highlights
  • World’s largest telescope dome completed in Chile
  • ELT dome will house massive telescope for groundbreaking research
  • Telescope aims to revolutionize space exploration by 2028
Advertisement

The construction of the dome for the world's largest visible- and infrared-light telescope, the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), has progressed significantly. Located atop Cerro Armazones in Chile's Atacama Desert, this state-of-the-art observatory is being developed under the guidance of the European Southern Observatory (ESO). With its completion targeted for 2028, the telescope is anticipated to provide unprecedented insights into terrestrial exoplanets and the expansion of the universe. Currently, the telescope's dome frame has been completed, with the outer shell still under construction.

Dome and Outer Shell Construction

According to a report by Space.com, the dome spans a diameter of 305 feet and stands 263 feet tall, making it comparable in size to a football field. Aluminum plates will be installed to shield the telescope from the region's extreme weather conditions, which include fluctuating temperatures. Large sliding doors in the dome will allow the telescope to operate at night while remaining securely enclosed during the day.

Telescope's Primary and Secondary Mirrors

The polygonal base inside the dome, which will house the telescope's main mirror (M1), is nearing completion. The main mirror, expected to be the largest ever built for an optical telescope, will consist of 798 hexagonal glass ceramic segments. Each segment measures about 5 feet across and 2 inches thick. The secondary mirror (M2), with a diameter of 14 feet, is planned for completion later this year. Both mirrors will be supported by a central structure known as the "spider," which is distinguished by its six arching arms.

Sophisticated Design for Precision Observations

The altitude structure of the telescope, standing 164 feet tall, is designed to support all five mirrors while rotating to observe different parts of the sky. Once fully operational, the ELT is expected to redefine astronomical research by delivering unparalleled observations of celestial phenomena, aiding researchers in unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: World's largest telescope, Chile telescope, Extremely Large Telescope, ELT, Atacama Desert
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
OpenAI Could Reportedly Launch Advanced AI Agents Soon as CEO Schedules Meeting With US Officials
World’s Largest Telescope Dome Complete in Chile’s Atacama Desert
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  4. Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series With AI Companion in India
  5. Microsoft's New AI Model Can Help Design Better Batteries, Semiconductors
  6. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  7. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Thriller Streaming Now
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s Largest Telescope Dome Complete in Chile’s Atacama Desert
  2. JioCoin Surfaces on JioSphere Browser as Blockchain-Based Engagement Reward Token, Could Launch Soon
  3. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  4. Scientists Uncover 'Sunken Worlds' Deep in Earth’s Mantle, Defying Geological Expectations
  5. Character AI Reportedly Testing a New Games Feature, Adds Two Word-Based Games
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series With Always-On Display, AI Companion Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Jio, Airtel and BSNL Subscribers Can Now Use DBN-Funded Mobile Towers to Make Calls With Intra Circle Roaming
  8. Here’s How Astronauts Maintain Health in Space
  9. Microsoft Unveils Open-Source MatterGen AI Model That Can Generate Inorganic Material Designs
  10. Facebook, X and YouTube to Do More Against Online Hate Speech, EU Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »