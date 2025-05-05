Technology News
iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will reportedly feature one small hole on the display for the front camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 11:46 IST
iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is reportedly moving closer to achieving its all-screen vision

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro series could ditch the current pill-shaped cutout at top
  • iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in 2026
  • Apple could eliminate any visible holes in 2027 iPhone models
Apple's iPhone 17 series is anticipated to break cover in September. Although the 2025 lineup isn't expected to arrive for a few more months, rumours about next year's models — the purported iPhone 18 series — have already started to surface. Apple is reportedly eyeing a significant redesign for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to equip these handsets with support for an under-display camera for Face ID for the first time, and a completely new screen layout for next year's flagship iPhone models. This design shift could serve as a transitional step toward the iPhone 19, which is said to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone with a completely seamless display in 2027. 

iPhone 19 Could Arrive in 2027 With an All-Screen Design

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, The Information reports that Apple will use an under-display Face ID camera for the first time on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The brand could remove the current pill-shaped Dynamic Island from the top of the display, leaving only a small hole in the top-left corner of the screen to house the front-facing camera. All the Face ID hardware will reportedly be moved under the screen.

This design shift could serve as a stepping stone toward achieving a completely seamless display for the iPhone 19 models, as per the report. At least one iPhone model set for release in 2027 will feature a "truly edge-to-edge display" to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. 

To achieve this, Apple is reportedly planning to place the front-facing camera beneath the display, allowing the screen to extend across the entire device without any visible cutouts or bezels disrupting the design.

The possible shift in iPhone displays is in line with earlier reports. The new design is expected to provide a true full-screen display, unlike the current models that use the Dynamic Island (or a large display notch, on the iPhone 16e).

It's worth noting that Apple wouldn't be the first company to launch a smartphone with a seamless, all-screen display. The OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in 2019 had a pop-up selfie camera, while most recent Red Magic phones also sport all-screen displays with under-display cameras for selfies and video chats.

The same source suggests Apple might be considering a shift to releasing major iPhone updates twice a year, and this plan could be implemented as soon as 2027.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 19 Said to Sport Full-Screen Display to Mark 20th Anniversary, iPhone 18 Pro Might Feature Under-Display Camera
