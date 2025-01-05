Organic carbon preservation in ocean sediments, a phenomenon critical to the Earth's carbon cycle, has been illuminated by new research. The study explores mechanisms that prevent organic carbon from breaking down, a process vital for climate regulation. Preserved carbon, over time, can transform into fossil fuels, locking away carbon dioxide—a leading contributor to climate change. These findings offer insights into the Earth's natural systems that regulate carbon levels and influence the formation of oil and gas reserves.

Study Identifies Key Carbon Preservation Mechanisms

According to a study led by scientists from The University of Manchester and the University of Leeds and published in the journal Nature Geoscience, two primary processes—sorption and molecular transformation—are crucial for carbon storage in ocean sediments.

Sorption involves the uptake of carbon by mineral surfaces, while molecular transformation converts small, reactive molecules into larger, stable forms. The study used a comprehensive model, integrating real-world sediment data, to identify these processes as dominant contributors to carbon preservation.

AI Provides Deeper Insights into Carbon Storage

Artificial intelligence (AI) was utilised to enhance the study's model, enabling accurate predictions of carbon storage efficiency. Dr. Peyman Babakhani, a lead researcher, highlighted that AI helped clarify complex environmental processes. The research revealed that carbon preservation in sediments is nearly three times higher than earlier estimates, aligning closely with observed data.

Implications for Climate Change Mitigation

The findings underline the importance of sorption and molecular transformation in protecting organic matter from degradation and facilitating its burial in deeper sediment layers. This preserved carbon can eventually become fossil fuels, effectively keeping carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. These insights could influence climate change strategies, such as ocean fertilisation, aimed at enhancing natural carbon storage mechanisms.

By shedding light on these processes, the study opens pathways for managing carbon emissions and leveraging the ocean's role in the global carbon cycle.