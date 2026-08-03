JioTag 2 has been launched in India with support for both Android and iOS devices. The new tracker works with Google Find Hub and Apple Find My, allowing users to locate tagged belongings through either ecosystem. It succeeds the original JioTag introduced in 2023 and brings cross-platform compatibility, Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and community-based location tracking. The device also includes a loud built-in buzzer, a replaceable battery and an IP64-rated body for dust and water resistance.

JioTag 2 Price in India, Availability

The JioTag 2 is priced at Rs. 1,249 in India. The tracker is offered in Black, Green and Red colour options. It is currently available for purchase through Amazon India.

JioTag 2 Features, Specifications

The JioTag 2 can be attached to everyday belongings such as keys, bags, wallets and luggage to help users locate them if they go missing. It supports Google's Find Hub network on Android devices and Apple's Find My service on iPhone and iPad models, allowing users to manage the tracker through their phone's native location service.

The tracker uses Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity to pair with nearby smartphones. Users can trigger its built-in 120dB buzzer through the Google Find Hub or Apple Find My app to find items that are within Bluetooth range. Once the tracker moves beyond that range, nearby compatible Android and iOS devices can anonymously update its location through the Google Find Hub and Apple Find My community networks. It also supports Lost Mode, which can help users recover misplaced belongings.

The JioTag 2 does not require cellular connectivity, a SIM card or a recurring data plan. According to the company, it provides semi-real-time location updates through the supported community networks and can help users locate tagged items across countries and continents.

The tracker runs on a replaceable battery that is claimed to last up to one year. Jio also includes an additional battery in the box. Since it uses replaceable batteries, the device does not require charging.

The JioTag 2 carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a polycarbonate body with an integrated mounting hole that lets users attach it to keyrings, bags or other personal belongings. The tracker measures 101 x 62 x 17mm and weighs 30g.

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