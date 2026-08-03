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Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in Gaming Test Results

Redmi K100 Pro Max is set to arrive this month as the Xiaomi sub-brand’s latest flagship handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 09:29 IST
Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in Gaming Test Results

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K100 Pro Max will be offered in at least a Red colourway

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Highlights
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max will feature triple rear cameras
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max will ship with a Sound by Bose unit
  • Redmi K100 Pro Max was recently showcased in China
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Redmi K100 Pro Max was first showcased during the recently concluded China Joy event. The company has already revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone, while also confirming the exact launch date of the Redmi K100 Pro series. The upcoming flagship Pro Max model has previously been spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at various performance-related features. Now, the gaming test results of the Redmi K100 Pro Max have reportedly surfaced online, revealing its chipset and battery capacity. The handset is said to provide more refined performance over its predecessor, while also offering significant real-life battery life improvements. It is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 series chip.

Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications, Performance (Expected)

Citing the gaming benchmark results shared by “NewReviewTech” (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, Gizmochina reports that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will offer significant performance and battery gains over the last generation model. For reference, the Redmi K100 Pro Max will reportedly be powered by an optimised version of the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process.

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The Snapdragon 8 series SoC will reportedly be paired with a dedicated D2 graphics chip to further enhance the gaming performance. On top of this, the Redmi K100 Pro Max is said to launch with a 9,070mAh battery, along with “other” new hardware configurations. Interestingly, Redmi China's Product Manager Xinxin Mia reportedly confirmed the presence of the chipset in a reply to the Weibo post, while claiming that the upcoming smartphone will offer higher frame rate stability and improved power efficiency.

Apart from this, the company executive reportedly said that the Redmi K100 Pro Max will deliver 40 percent more battery than its predecessor. Further, the Xiaomi sub-brand claims that its flagship handset will also provide enhanced real-life battery performance. According to the test results, the Redmi K100 Pro Max reportedly delivered an average of 119.7 fps and drew 3.63W of power.

Meanwhile, during Peace Elite, the Redmi K100 Pro Max offered the same average frame rates while drawing 4.09W of power. The reviewer reportedly also tested the smartphone with titles like Delta Force, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail, delivering 119.5 fps, 59.9 fps, and 55.6 fps on average, respectively.

We already know that the Redmi K100 Pro Max and Redmi K100 Pro will be launched in China on August 11. During the China Joy event, the company revealed the design of the handset, which was shown to feature a triple camera unit and a speaker cutout on the back with the Sound by Bose branding. The handset will be offered in at least a Cabernet Red colourway and feature a 6.9-inch OLED display.

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Further reading: Redmi K100 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi K100 Pro Max Specifications, Redmi K100 Pro Max Features
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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