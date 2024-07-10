Technology News

JioTag Air Bluetooth Tracker With Support for Apple's Find My Feature Debuts in India: Specifications, Price

JioTag Air comes with a 12-month battery, with an extra battery and a lanyard also bundled with the Bluetooth tracker in the retail box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 13:19 IST
JioTag Air Bluetooth Tracker With Support for Apple’s Find My Feature Debuts in India: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio says its Bluetooth tracker can be used with two tracking apps on Android and iOS

  • Reliance Jio launched its latest Bluetooth tracker in India
  • JioTag Air comes with support for Apple’s Find My network
  • It is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499
JioTag Air was launched in India as the successor to JioTag – Reliance Jio's Bluetooth-enabled tracker, on Tuesday. One of the key new features of the device is its compatibility with Apple's Find My network Feature which enables iPhone users to locate lost or stolen items such as keys, luggage, wallets, and even pets – items that are prone to get misplaced. It becomes the latest product launched by the company, following the debut of the JioFinance app last month.

JioTag Air Price in India

JioTag Air is available for purchase in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 via JioMart, Reliance Digital, and Amazon India. The device comes in three colour options: blue, grey, and red. Buyers can also avail cashback while making the transaction via CredUPI, Paytm, and select credit cards.

JioTag Air Specifications

JioTag Air supports two tracking apps. On Android, it can be used with the JioThings app, whereas Apple users can use it in tandem with the Find My network app on devices such as the iPhone, iPad and Mac – a feature which its predecessor wasn't equipped with. Alternatively, the JioThings app can be used on Apple's platforms too via the App Store. However, only one app can be used at a time with the JioTag Air.

It is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 14 or later, and Android smartphones on Android 9 and later firmware. The tracker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and comes with an in-built speaker that can play sounds in the 90-120 dB range. In terms of dimensions, it measures 38x38x7mm and weighs 10g.

The Bluetooth tracker also gets support for Apple's Lost Mode that allows the user to automatically receive notifications on a paired Apple device when a lost device is located within the network. It comes with a 12-month battery, with an extra battery and a lanyard also bundled with the JioTag Air in the retail box.

The Bluetooth tracker also gets support for Apple's Lost Mode that allows the user to automatically receive notifications on a paired Apple device when a lost device is located within the network. It comes with a 12-month battery, with an extra battery and a lanyard also bundled with the JioTag Air in the retail box.
Further reading: JioTag Air, JioTag Air Price in India
