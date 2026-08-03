Technology News
English Edition

Apple Plans to Turn Future Smart Glasses, Headsets Into Health and Fitness Tracking Devices: Report

Apple had initially planned to bring health and fitness tracking features with the Vision Pro headset, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 10:38 IST
Apple Plans to Turn Future Smart Glasses, Headsets Into Health and Fitness Tracking Devices: Report

Apple's smart glasses might compete with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple’s first-generation glasses might not come with said features
  • Apple AirPods were recently made capable of working as hearing aids
  • Apple has yet to confirm the launch of its first smart glasses
Advertisement

Apple Vision Pro, the Cupertino-based tech giant's first augmented reality (AR) headset, was launched in 2023. With it, the company entered a new product category, bringing the “mixed reality” experience to its users. Soon after its launch, reports regarding Apple's smart glasses started surfacing online, which would mark its entry into another wearable category. Now, a report highlights that the company is planning to turn the future versions of smart glasses and headsets into health and fitness tracking devices. The tech giant reportedly intended to offer similar features with the Apple Vision Pro initially. However, Apple could have decided against it due to “technological hurdles”.

Apple's Plans for Future Smart Glasses, Headsets (Expected)

In the latest edition of his weekly newsletter ‘Power On', Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that the Tim Cook-led tech giant plans to eventually transform future Apple smart glasses and AR headsets into health and fitness tracking devices. However, the tech giant reportedly does not plan to bring the said functionalities with the first-generation smart glasses, which are expected to launch next year.

VoltApple Glasses Discussion
Explore More...

Interestingly, Apple reportedly wanted to introduce the health and fitness tracking features with the Apple Vision Pro, which was launched globally in June 2023 as the tech giant's first AR headset. The company was reportedly also planning to develop a new Apple Fitness+ version that could run on the Vision Pro, while allowing users to wear the headset during workouts and follow instructions. The Apple Vision Pro could have also analysed body movements to track different fitness metrics.

However, the tech giant reportedly decided not to bring the health and fitness tracking capabilities to the Apple Vision Pro due to “technological hurdles” and the increased weight of the headset. With the future smart glasses, Apple will reportedly equip the wearable with a “range of sensors” to record health and fitness-related data and the user's movements to offer the functionalities. The company is said to be currently exploring different ways it can implement this with the smaller form factor of smart glasses.

Apple's Vision Products Group is also hiring a “strategic product design leader”, which reportedly indicates its future plans for smart glasses and headsets. With AirPods newly added hearing aid capabilities and the existing health and fitness tracking features of the Apple Watch models, the future smart eyewear from the tech giant could complement and join the two Apple devices. Further, it might offer an edge over the existing players in the market, like Meta.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that Apple has delayed the launch of its smart glasses from the second half of this year to the first half of next year. The Tim Cook-led tech giant is now expected to unveil the wearables during the keynote presentation of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2027. This is said to offer developers additional time to build and test apps before the smart glasses are launched.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Glasses, Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Smart Glasses
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Pixel 11 Series Complete Specifications, US and Europe Prices Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Apple Plans to Turn Future Smart Glasses, Headsets Into Health and Fitness Tracking Devices: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioTag 2 Launched in India With Google Find Hub and Apple Find My Support
  2. Redmi K100 Pro Max Key Specifications Spotted in Gaming Test Results
  3. Adidas Hyperboost Edge Review: Boost Reborn?
  4. Here Are New Smartphones Launching in August 2026
  5. Google Pixel 11 Series Could Start at $899; Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. JioTag 2 Launched in India With Google Find Hub and Apple Find My Support: Price, Features
  2. Apple Plans to Turn Future Smart Glasses, Headsets Into Health and Fitness Tracking Devices: Report
  3. Google Pixel 11 Series Complete Specifications, US and Europe Prices Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in Gaming Test Results
  5. iPhone Ultra to Reportedly Cost Over $2,000; Apple Upgrade Could Lower Monthly Payments
  6. Sony Not Backing Down From Decision to End Game Discs, Says Will 'Cautiously' Move Forward With Plan
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch, May Reuse Its Predecessor's Main Rear Camera
  8. Bitcoin Wallet Exploit Costs Users $38 Million in 25-Minute Attack
  9. Tecno's Bezelless Concept Phone Teased Ahead of IFA 2026
  10. HMD Pulse 2, Pulse 2 Plus, Pulse 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »