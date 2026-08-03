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Google Pixel 11 Series Complete Specifications, US and Europe Prices Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

All models in the Pixel 11 lineup could be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset, along with the Titan M3 security coprocessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 August 2026 09:49 IST
Google Pixel 11 Series Complete Specifications, US and Europe Prices Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch

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Google Pixel 10 series was launched in August 2025

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 series is reported to start at $899 in the US
  • All Pixel 11 models could feature the new Tensor G6 chipset
  • Google to equip the handsets with Qi2 wireless charging support
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The Made by Google event is less than two weeks away, where the Pixel 11 series is expected to be unveiled. The Mountain View-based tech giant has begun teasing its upcoming smartphone lineup, but there may not be much left to reveal. Complete specifications and expected US and European pricing for all four upcoming models, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, have been leaked.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price (Expected)

According to an Android Headlines report, the Google Pixel 11 will start at $899 (roughly Rs. 85,500) in the US and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1.10 lakh) in Europe for the base variant. The Pixel 11 Pro is said to carry a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh) in the US and EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.31 lakh) in Europe.

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Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is said to start at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.24 lakh) in the US. Its European price could be set at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.31 lakh). Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may be priced from $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.81 lakh) in the US, while is Europe pricing could be around EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2.19 lakh).

Google Pixel 11 Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Google Pixel 11 is reported to sport a 6.3-inch Actua (2,424 x 1,080 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Tensor G6 chip, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. The handset may be available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Pixel 11 is said to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It may have a 10.5-megapixel front-facing camera. The purported handset will reportedly pack a 4,985mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging.

Other tipped features include Android 17, IP68 dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Google Pixel 11 Pro is said to retain a compact form factor with a 6.3-inch Super Actua (2,856 x 1,280 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to use the same Tensor G6 processor with the Titan M3 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the optics front, it may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro support, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and up to 120x Pro Zoom. On the front, the purported handset could get a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

Pixel 11 Pro could pack a 4,850mAh battery with 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Features, Specifications (Expected)

Per the report, the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL could sport the biggest display in the Pixel 1 lineup, with a reported 6.8-inch Super Actua (2,992 x 1,344 pixels) LTPO OLED screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The chipset and cameras are expected to be shared with the Pixel 11 Pro.

However, the Pro XL variant will reportedly be offered with storage configurations of up to 1TB, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are said to feature 16GB of RAM. The purported handset is tipped to pack a larger 5,115mAh battery with faster 45W wired charging support alongside Qi2 wireless charging.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Features, Specifications (Expected)

Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is reported to arrive with an 8-inch foldable OLED inner screen and a 6.4-inch OLED cover display, both supporting up to 120Hz refresh rates. Like the rest of the lineup, it is said to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset with the Titan M3 coprocessor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

The purported foldable will reportedly feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with macro support, and a 10.8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Zoom. Google is also said to include dual 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold could pack a 4,806mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging and Qi2 wireless charging. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch of the Pixel 11 series, which is scheduled for the Made by Google event on August 12. Alongside the smartphones, the tech giant could also announce the new-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Made by Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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