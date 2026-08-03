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iPhone Ultra to Reportedly Cost Over $2,000; Apple Upgrade Could Lower Monthly Payments

Apple's recently launched Apple Upgrade programme could make the high asking price of the iPhone Ultra easier to digest for consumers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 August 2026 09:01 IST
iPhone Ultra to Reportedly Cost Over $2,000; Apple Upgrade Could Lower Monthly Payments

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to have similar dimensions as Pixel Fold (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra could be more expensive than Samsung's latest Z foldable
  • Apple may offer the handset at a monthly lease of around $60-$70
  • It may capture a 25 percent share in global foldable smartphone shipments
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Apple's first foldable iPhone is widely rumoured to launch later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm its plans, a seasoned journalist believes it could be the company's most expensive iPhone model to date. To make it more accessible to prospective buyers, Apple is reportedly offering the purported foldable, known as the iPhone Ultra, via the recently announced Apple Upgrade leasing programme.

iPhone Ultra via Apple Upgrade Programme

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the iPhone Ultra is expected to start at "at least $2,000, if not more." The journalist noted that Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is priced at around $1,900 (1.89 lakh), while Apple is expected to position its purported handset as a more premium offering.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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Gurman believes Apple's recently launched Apple Upgrade programme could make the high asking price easier to afford for consumers. According to the report, the foldable iPhone could be available at a monthly lease of around $60 (roughly Rs. 5,700) to $70 (roughly Rs. 6,700) in the US.

But despite the seemingly high price tag, the purported foldable could still ship in big numbers. According to a report by market research firm Smart Analytics Global, the iPhone Ultra could capture as much as a 25 percent share in global foldable smartphone shipments within months of entering the segment.

The Apple Upgrade programme, notably, is a new leasing programme in the US that allows users to purchase select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models at affordable monthly prices. It is backed by Klarna and allows customers to lease eligible devices over fixed terms, with options to upgrade, return or purchase the device at the end of the lease period.

For reference, customers in the US can lease the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max through Apple Upgrade, with monthly payments starting at $17.99 (roughly Rs. 1,720). The Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are available from $11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,150) per month. Select iPad and Mac models are also eligible under 24-month and 36-month leasing plans.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Ultra Launch, iPhone Fold, Apple, Apple Upgrade Programme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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