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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 and More Teased

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount with credit cards of select banks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 11:38 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15 and More Teased

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale will start this week
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale will offer cashback
  • Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 10,000 on phones
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale is set to commence this week, commemorating 79 years of India's independence. The e-commerce giant recently announced the sale date, which will kickstart on August 07, 2026. Now, the company has started teasing deals on various electronics, like smartphones, laptops, TWS, projectors, smart TVs, tablets, and home appliances. The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Similarly, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be listed at a relatively low price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Revealed

The e-commerce giant has updated the Amazon Great Freedom Sale microsite to tease the best smartphone deals customers can grab during the upcoming sale event. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company's flagship book-style foldable, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,90,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,99,999. This means that buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 9,000.

Similarly, the flagship OnePlus 15, which is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, will be listed during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale at Rs. 81,999, while it usually retails at Rs. 89,999. The smartphone features a triple rear camera system. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will also be available during the sale event at relatively low prices, the e-commerce giant has confirmed.

On top of this, the OnePlus 13s, Redmi A7 Pro, iQOO Z11 Lite, Realme Narzo 100x, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord CE 6, and more recently launched handsets will be offered at discounted prices. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to commence on August 7. During the sale event, the company will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, Amazon Pay UPI users will get an additional Rs. 150 cashback, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Here is the list of the best smartphone deals that customers will be able to grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. However, it should be noted that the sale prices mentioned below include bank discounts. Additionally, buyers can avail of cashback and exchange bonuses on top of bank discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Handsets

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 1,90,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15 Rs. 89,999 Rs. 81,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 89,999 Rs. XX,XX9 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 100x Rs. 31,999 Rs. 19,499 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 53,999 Rs. 46,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Lava Bold N2 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offer, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord CE 6, iQOO Z11 Lite, iQOO 15R, Redmi A7 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo A7 Pro Max Rear Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of August 4 Launch

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