Amazon Great Freedom Sale is set to commence this week, commemorating 79 years of India's independence. The e-commerce giant recently announced the sale date, which will kickstart on August 07, 2026. Now, the company has started teasing deals on various electronics, like smartphones, laptops, TWS, projectors, smart TVs, tablets, and home appliances. The company has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Similarly, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be listed at a relatively low price.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Revealed

The e-commerce giant has updated the Amazon Great Freedom Sale microsite to tease the best smartphone deals customers can grab during the upcoming sale event. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company's flagship book-style foldable, will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,90,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,99,999. This means that buyers will be able to save up to Rs. 9,000.

Similarly, the flagship OnePlus 15, which is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, will be listed during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale at Rs. 81,999, while it usually retails at Rs. 89,999. The smartphone features a triple rear camera system. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will also be available during the sale event at relatively low prices, the e-commerce giant has confirmed.

On top of this, the OnePlus 13s, Redmi A7 Pro, iQOO Z11 Lite, Realme Narzo 100x, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord CE 6, and more recently launched handsets will be offered at discounted prices. The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is scheduled to commence on August 7. During the sale event, the company will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, Amazon Pay UPI users will get an additional Rs. 150 cashback, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Here is the list of the best smartphone deals that customers will be able to grab during the upcoming Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. However, it should be noted that the sale prices mentioned below include bank discounts. Additionally, buyers can avail of cashback and exchange bonuses on top of bank discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Handsets

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