Oppo A7 Pro Max will launch later this week in China. Ahead of the official reveal, the brand has posted a few teasers online disclosing the phone's rear camera details and durability. The Oppo A7 Pro Max is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It will be launched in three colour options, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Oppo A7 Pro Max will offer a 10,000mAh battery. The company has also shared real-world camera samples of the phone.

Oppo A7 Pro Max Camera Details Revealed

Oppo, in a new Weibo post, announced that the Oppo A7 Pro Max will have a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The rear camera unit will have a flash. For selfies and video chat, the handset will offer a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with a 100-degree field of view.

The company has also shared a couple of camera samples showcasing the phone's imaging capabilities. These shots reveal that the handset will offer portraits and low-light photography. Further, the Oppo A7 Pro Max is confirmed to ship with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The upcoming handset will have an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed to withstand direct exposure to a 2,000-degree Celsius rocket launch exhaust plume.

Oppo has officially announced that the A7 Pro Max will go official in China on August 4 at 2:30 PM local time. It is currently available on the Oppo China website and other e-commerce platforms for pre-reservations. It is confirmed to come in Dark Mountains, Riding the Waves, and The Future is Bright (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The company will offer the Oppo A7 Pro Max in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is confirmed to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 processor.

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