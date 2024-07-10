Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Model Launch Reportedly Delayed Despite Increasing Competition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Model Launch Reportedly Delayed Despite Increasing Competition

Samsung is expected to face increased competition from rivals like Motorola, Huawei, and Oppo in the foldable market.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Model Launch Reportedly Delayed Despite Increasing Competition

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) is expected to be succeeded by the Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra launch has reportedly been shelved
  • It was expected to debut as Samsung's top-of-the-line foldable phone
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could still be revived by Samsung in the future
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is not expected to debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event later today, and the purported foldable phone might be delayed indefinitely, according to a report. The South Korean smartphone maker was previously said to be working on a thinner version of the upcoming Galaxy Z 6 Fold handset that would arrive as an 'Ultra' or 'Slim' model with a slightly larger screen. However, the foldable phone could reportedly be revived by the company to compete with more advanced models from its Chinese rivals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Might Be Indefinitely Delayed

A WinFuture report (in German) states that Samsung has put the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phone "on hold". It was previously expected to debut with the model number SM-F958 as a top-of-the-line foldable phone, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung is set to face even more competition in the foldable market, as Motorola recently launched the Razr 50 Ultra which will compete with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone maker's Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have to contend with the Honor Magic V3, which is set to be unveiled in China.

Both the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and the Honor Magic V3 are expected to feature a more modern design compared with the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, respectively. Motorola's handset features a large cover screen, while the Magic V3 from Honor is expected to be one of the slimmest foldable phones available in 2024.

In May, Counterpoint's Foldable Smartphone Shipment Tracker revealed that Huawei had captured to the top spot in global foldable smartphone shipments in Q1 2024, overtaking market leader Samsung for the first time. Shipments from Huawei and Honor rose by a whopping 460 percent and 257 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Samsung's shipments saw a 42 percent drop in Q1 2024.

According to the report, Samsung is expected to deliver incremental upgrades over its Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 models, while internal discussions on whether to revive the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model are underway. As a result, we can expect to see the company launch only two foldable models at its Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place later today.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Unpacked, Samsung, Foldables

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Unpacked, Samsung, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Gives Up Observer Seat on OpenAI Board Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Model Launch Reportedly Delayed Despite Increasing Competition
