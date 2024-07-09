Amazon Echo Spot 2024 was launched on Monday, ahead of the company's annual Prime Day sale in the US that begins on July 16. The new bedside smart-speaker arrives seven years after its predecessor and marks several design and feature upgrades. The tech giant has ditched the camera, which was present on the 2017 model, and now the Alexa-enabled device just features a touchscreen display and speakers. The new Echo Spot also features a semi-circular display, unlike the circular display on the older generation device.

Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Launched

The Amazon Echo Spot 2024 price has been set at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,680). Comparatively, the 2017 device was priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500). The company further said that during the US Prime Day sale, Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase it for $44.99 (roughly Rs. 3,750). The device is available in Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue colour options. The device is available in select markets. Currently, the company has not shared any plans to introduce it to India.

As per the company, the new Echo Spot has received hardware upgrade all across the device. The company also claimed that it comes with better display and audio quality. Unlike its predecessor's circular display, the new device's display only covers the top half of the device, with the 1.73-inch front-firing speaker occupying the bottom half.

The 2.83-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 240x320 pixels comes with a customisable alarm clock, weather widget, interface to view song titles, and more. The clock can be customised in six colour options including blue, lime, magenta, orange, teal, and violet. Users can also mix-and-match the colours to create unique designs.

Amazon Echo Spot 2024 features a physical button to turn the microphone on and off. There are physical buttons for volume control as well. The device is powered by Alexa, so users can ask the voice assistant questions and give it commands as usual. The company has also added 10 difference response animation that can be triggered with specific prompts such as “Alexa, hello”, “Alexa, tell me a joke”, and “Alexa, thank you”.

Further, Alexa can also carry-out multiple actions such as controlling compatible smart home devices, getting audio drop-ins from other Alexa devices, and displaying alerts from compatible smart doorbells.

