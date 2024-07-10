Weeks after confirming that the next Call of Duty title will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, Microsoft announced a hike in prices of its game subscription service across territories and tiers on Monday. The Xbox parent also introduced a new Game Pass tier, called Xbox Game Pass Standard, that will not grant access to first-party titles on the day of launch. The updated prices will go into effect for new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass Core and PC Game Pass subscribers from July 10.

Xbox Game Pass new pricing

In India, monthly subscription charges for Game Pass Ultimate, which allows players access to its library of games, day-one releases and other benefits on both Xbox consoles and PC, is going up from Rs. 549 to Rs. 829. A yearly subscription to Game Pass Core, on the other hand, will cost players Rs. 3,349, up from Rs. 1,999. The low-cost tier offers a library of select games, in addition to access to online multiplayer on Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, monthly PC Game Pass subscription sees a hike from Rs. 249 to Rs. 449. You can see the full list of price changes for different countries here.

While these new prices are now live for new Game Pass members, existing subscribers will see the hiked rates reflected in their recurring subscription charges starting September 12.

Game Pass Standard

Microsoft also introduced Game Pass Standard, a new subscription tier for Xbox consoles that will offer players a library of hundreds of titles and all benefits of Game Pass Core, including online console multiplayer and discounts. This new tier, however, will not include new first-party titles on the day of release. Game Pass Standard will be available for $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,251) in the coming months.

Additionally, the company announced that it was discontinuing Game Pass for Console for new subscribers. Players already subscribed to the console-specific tier and with automatic renewal option enabled will continue to access benefits of their membership. Microsoft said the new Game Pass changes would enable it to add to “more value and more great games to Game Pass.”

The price hike arrived after Microsoft confirmed in May that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the next installment in Activision's first-person shooter franchise, would be available on Game Pass day one when it launches October 25.

This is also the second price hike to hit Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft raised the subscription prices last year in July, when Game Pass Ultimate pricing in India went up from Rs. 499 to Rs. 549.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.