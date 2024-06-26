Technology News

Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched

Moto Tag can be controlled via a dedicated app that allows users to change the name of their Tag, adjust alert volume, and check battery life.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 June 2024 17:52 IST
Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With UWB Connectivity, Find My Device Network Support Launched

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tag is claimed to be compatible with third-party accessories and can be attached to valuables.

Highlights
  • Moto Tag is a Bluetooth-enabled tracker with ultra-wideband technology
  • It is powered by Google's Find My Device network and a UWB chip
  • The device claims to offer end-to-end encryption of a user’s location
Moto Tag was launched on Tuesday as a Bluetooth tracker for Android devices with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. Location trackers have been around for years, enabling people to locate lost or stolen items through their smartphones and other devices. While Tile and Apple are one of the biggest names in this market, the latter's AirTag is only compatible with Apple devices. On Android, Tile offers multiple location-tracking solutions, which Motorola's new Moto Tag is set to compete with.

Moto Tag price

Moto Tag is priced at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,423) while a pack of four will be available for $99 (roughly Rs. 8,273) in the US starting on August 2, according to The Verge. The company is yet to update its website with the price of the tracker, and it is currently unclear whether it will be introduced in other markets, including India. 

Moto Tag specifications, features

The newly announced Moto Tag offers support for Google's Find My Device network, which was recently launched by the search giant. Motorola claims that the tracker will provide precise location-tracking capabilities when paired with a UWB-supported smartphone such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Google Pixel 8.

The device also features a dedicated multi-function button, which Motorola says can ping the smartphone to locate it. Furthermore, it can also be used as a remote capture button when taking photos on any Android smartphone. It also supports Google Fast Pair to simplify the setup process. With the standalone Moto Tag app, users can also change the name of the tag, adjust the alert volume, and check battery life.

The company says its Bluetooth tracker protects the user's privacy by offering end-to-end encryption of their location. This means only the owner of the Moto Tag as well as those its location is shared with, can locate it.

Motorola says the device supports automatic unknown tracker alerts on both Android and iOS platforms, meaning users will be alerted if an unknown party attempts to track their location. Additionally, they can also run a manual scan to check for unwanted trackers following them.

Moto Tag is claimed to be compatible with third-party accessories and can be attached to valuables. For durability, it is IP67-rated, allowing it to withstand immersion in water for up to 1 metre for up to 30 minutes. It is equipped with a CR2032 battery which is said to last a year on a single charge.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
