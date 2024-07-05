Technology News

Apple May Be Developing a HomePod with Touchscreen Powered by Apple Intelligence: Report

If launched, the purported HomePod with a touchscreen display may compete against devices such as Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 July 2024 12:15 IST
Apple May Be Developing a HomePod with Touchscreen Powered by Apple Intelligence: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Canibano

Apple's rumoured HomePod may get a 7-inch LCD screen with support for notifications and media controls

Highlights
  • Apple is reported to be developing a new home accessory device
  • The device is speculated to be a HomePod with an LCD screen
  • It may be powered by A18 SoC and get Apple Intelligence features
Advertisement

Apple is said to be developing a new product – a home accessory that will run on a software variant of tvOS, according to a report. It is said to be a touchscreen version of the HomePod with displays and cameras, one which has long been rumoured to be in development. The device is speculated to be powered by Apple Intelligence – the iPhone maker's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services that it introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10.

New HomePod

In a report, MacRumors revealed that it had discovered a code in Apple's backend that references a new identifier category “HomeAccessory17,1”, which is speculated to be a HomePod with a touchscreen display. This suggests that the device may be powered by the A18 chip – the same SoC which is also rumoured to power the entire upcoming iPhone 16 lineup.

Courtesy of this chipset, the device may get Apple Intelligence features. As per the report, this “home accessory” is speculated to run on a variant of tvOS, the operating system of Apple TV. The new OS may be named homeOS, the reference of which was previously said to be discovered in a tvOS 17.4 beta which was released in January.

In April, a tipster with the username Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) leaked an image of the display cover of the rumoured upcoming HomePod, suggesting that the device may have a touchscreen LCD screen surrounded by the speaker. It is speculated to display information – such as media playback controls and incoming notifications.

This development builds upon the prediction by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch a HomePod with a 7-inch touchscreen display in 2024. It was theorised to compete against devices such as Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub. At the time, Kuo said that Tianma would be the sole supplier of the purported HomePod. While it was speculated to come out in H1 2024, Apple has not released any similar device so far.

However, there are two Apple events still planned for the year, and the rumoured touchscreen HomePod may yet still launch this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Google Assistant and connected services work well
  • Visual cues for some basic functions
  • Useful ambient light sensor
  • Bad
  • Smart displays offer limited functionality
  • A bit expensive for what's on offer
  • Sound quality isn't great
Read detailed Google Nest Hub review
Model Nest Hub
Color Chalk, Charcoal
Power Requirement 15W
Network connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Much more capable than the size suggests
  • Flawless connectivity with Apple devices
  • Works well as a speaker for your TV
  • Flexible, powerful sound
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Limited IoT capabilities for now
Read detailed Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) review
Model HomePod (2nd Gen)
Color White, Midnight
Network connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5
Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show
Color Black, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
Display included Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple HomePod, HomePod, Apple intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 9 Series Phones Tipped to Get Ultrasonic In-Display Fingerprint Sensors
South Korea Initiates Crackdown on Suspicious Crypto Activities

Related Stories

Apple May Be Developing a HomePod with Touchscreen Powered by Apple Intelligence: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 12 5G, Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Get Ultra Clear Camera With AI Capabilities
  3. Boat Lunar Oasis With Bluetooth Calling, 1.43-Inch Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Shares Study on Meta 3D Gen, a Generative AI System to Create 3D Assets From Text Prompts
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 4 Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Batteries; a 6,500mAh Battery Phone Said to Be in Works
  3. Apple‘s Upcoming iPad Mini 7th Generation Could be Powered by A17 Pro Chipset, Leak Reveals
  4. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for July 9; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. Elon Musk Hints at xAI’s Grok-2 AI Model Launch, Says Will Release in August
  6. OpenAI's 2023 Breach Led to Hackers Stealing Company's AI Secrets: Report
  7. Boat Lunar Oasis With Bluetooth Calling, 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Launch in India with 50-Megapixel Ultra Clear Camera and AI Features
  9. South Korea Initiates Crackdown on Suspicious Crypto Activities
  10. Apple May Be Developing a HomePod with Touchscreen Powered by Apple Intelligence: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »