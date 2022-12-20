Technology News
Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting

In 2019, the company announced the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet with LED Light, a speaker and Alexa voice controls, but now it's finally available to be installed inside homes. 

By Bhavya Sukheja |  Updated: 20 December 2022 20:47 IST
Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting

The smart toilet has got a whole suite of features and is priced at $11,500.

From faucets to smart mirrors, the home goods company Kohler is no stranger to unique smart home devices. In 2019, the company announced the Kohler Numi 2.0 Smart Toilet with LED Light, a speaker and Alexa voice controls, but now it's finally available to be installed inside homes. 

The smart toilet has got a whole suite of features and is priced at $11,500. According to the official site, Numi comes with built-in surround sound speakers, ambient mood lighting, a heated seat, warm water cleansing with a dryer and automatic lid opening/closing and flushing. The smart toilet also has Amazon Alexa voice controls built in so one can check the weather, listen to the news or order more toilet paper all while sitting on the loo. 

Moreover, Numi also has a bidet feature that can wash both front and back bits, and UV lights for cleansing the bidet. It also has a dual-flush mode, auto deodorising and an air dryer to keep the user fresh once the bidet is finished doing its job, according to The Verge

The Kohler website explains some of its features by saying, "Kohler's most advanced toilet now offers personalized settings that let you fine-tune every option to your exact preferences, from ambient colored lighting and Bluetooth wireless technology to the heated seat with hands-free opening and closing."

The Numi 2.0 is a part of Kohler's connected bathroom, which also includes a smart tub, smart shower and smart mirror. As per The Verge, the smart toilet is available to distributors in the United States and it should be available to purchase directly over the coming days. 

Further reading: smart toilet, smart home, Kohler Numi 2.0
Bhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a news writer at NDTV.
Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
