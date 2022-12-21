Technology News
loading

Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Follow by End of December

Jio plans to expand the rollout of 5G services to Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January.

By ANI |  Updated: 21 December 2022 09:53 IST
Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Follow by End of December

Photo Credit: Jio

The CM said Jio has invested over Rs. 6,000 crores for deploying the 5G network in Kerala

Highlights
  • Jio 5G services launched in Kochi and Guruvayur Temple premises
  • In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency
  • Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur can access Jio Welcome Offer

The telecom major's 5G services was launched in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises, it said in a statement. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Jio 5G Powered Wi-Fi services, digitally from Trivandrum, for an event organised in Kochi.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. The statement said these benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Kerala.

Speaking at the event, CM Vijayan said: "I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services, in the long run, will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala."

The CM said Jio has invested over Rs. 6,000 crores for deploying the 5G network in his state and this shows their commitment towards Kerala.

"They will be launching 5G services in Trivandrum by end of this month followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. By December 2023 every tehsil and taluk of Kerala will have Jio's 5G services," the Jio statement quoted him as saying.

He added the launch of Jio 5G services will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business.

"5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user," Vijayan added.

Starting today, Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, it added.

"We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Kochi & Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. Soon, Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of Kerala. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here," a Jio spokesperson said in the statement.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Jio True 5G, Reliance Jio
Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
Elon Musk Says Will Step Down as Twitter CEO After Finding 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Replace Him
Featured video of the day
NDTV Exclusive Interview With the Music Genius AR Rahman

Related Stories

Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Follow by End of December
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G Review: 5G on a Budget
  7. Elon Musk Is Looking for 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Be Twitter's CEO
  8. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Fast Charging Support Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  10. Stuffcool 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for Apple Devices Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Accused by 100 Ex-Employees of Various Legal Violations After Elon Musk Takeover
  2. Twitter Blue for Business Announced, Brings Square Profile Picture for Brands: Details
  3. Elon Musk Says Will Step Down as Twitter CEO After Finding 'Someone Foolish Enough' to Replace Him
  4. Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Kochi; Trivandrum to Follow by End of December
  5. Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
  6. Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 Sensor With Staggered HDR Support
  8. Infinix Zero 20 With Helio G99 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details
  10. Six Lakh Complaints Registered on Cyber Crime Portal Since Its Inception in 2019, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.