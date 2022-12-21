The telecom major's 5G services was launched in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises, it said in a statement. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Jio 5G Powered Wi-Fi services, digitally from Trivandrum, for an event organised in Kochi.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. The statement said these benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Kerala.

Speaking at the event, CM Vijayan said: "I am happy to launch Jio's True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services, in the long run, will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala."

The CM said Jio has invested over Rs. 6,000 crores for deploying the 5G network in his state and this shows their commitment towards Kerala.

"They will be launching 5G services in Trivandrum by end of this month followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. By December 2023 every tehsil and taluk of Kerala will have Jio's 5G services," the Jio statement quoted him as saying.

He added the launch of Jio 5G services will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business.

"5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user," Vijayan added.

Starting today, Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, it added.

"We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Kochi & Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. Soon, Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of Kerala. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here," a Jio spokesperson said in the statement.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

