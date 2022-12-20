Instagram has rolled out a new 2022 Recap template for Reels, allowing you to share some of your best moments throughout the year. The template is already live on the app and can be found at the top of your feed. Other online services like Spotify and BeReal also offer similar ways to look back on the content you have consumed and shared over the past year. Instagram's 2022 Recap Reel offers a template that can be customised with at least three photos and videos.

The social media platform announced the new template via Twitter, sharing Recap Reels by DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah, and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things). You can customise the template and select up to 14 photos and videos posted in 2022 and share them with your followers. You can even create a collage and sync it to narrated audio from the aforementioned celebrities. CNET reports that the new Instagram 2022 Recap Reel templates are available in English, Spanish, and Hindi.

Goodbye to 2022 👋



See rapper @Its_Badshah's 2022 recap reel and create your own using his template ✨https://t.co/BbT1oyy4Ub pic.twitter.com/kdQrlhqvwA — Instagram (@instagram) December 19, 2022

To create a 2022 Recap Reel, you can go to the "Create your own recap reel" available at the top of your feed and customise it accordingly. If it's not there, you can check the Reels templates section to begin creating your 2022 Recap Reel.

This is not the first time the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing app has offered such a feature. Last year, Instagram rolled out Playback, its own personalised year-in-review feature letting users share up to 10 most favorite moments with their followers.

The service recently announced several new features like notes, candid stories, group profiles, collaborative collections, and more to make it easier for you to connect with your friends and followers. These features have been rolled out to users globally and should be available on the latest version of Instagram for iOS and Android.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.