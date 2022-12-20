Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details

Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details

Instagram's 2022 Recap Reel template is the successor to last year's Playback recap feature.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 December 2022 20:41 IST
Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram also announced a similar recap feature last year

Highlights
  • Instagram lets you share up to 14 photos, videos in your 2022 Recap reel
  • You can also use audio narrated by popular celebrities
  • Instagram's Recap template is available in English, Spanish, and Hindi

Instagram has rolled out a new 2022 Recap template for Reels, allowing you to share some of your best moments throughout the year. The template is already live on the app and can be found at the top of your feed. Other online services like Spotify and BeReal also offer similar ways to look back on the content you have consumed and shared over the past year. Instagram's 2022 Recap Reel offers a template that can be customised with at least three photos and videos.

The social media platform announced the new template via Twitter, sharing Recap Reels by DJ Khaled, rapper Badshah, and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things). You can customise the template and select up to 14 photos and videos posted in 2022 and share them with your followers. You can even create a collage and sync it to narrated audio from the aforementioned celebrities. CNET reports that the new Instagram 2022 Recap Reel templates are available in English, Spanish, and Hindi.

To create a 2022 Recap Reel, you can go to the "Create your own recap reel" available at the top of your feed and customise it accordingly. If it's not there, you can check the Reels templates section to begin creating your 2022 Recap Reel.

This is not the first time the Meta-owned photo and video-sharing app has offered such a feature. Last year, Instagram rolled out Playback, its own personalised year-in-review feature letting users share up to 10 most favorite moments with their followers.

The service recently announced several new features like notes, candid stories, group profiles, collaborative collections, and more to make it easier for you to connect with your friends and followers. These features have been rolled out to users globally and should be available on the latest version of Instagram for iOS and Android.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Reels, Instagram 2022 Recap
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 8 Series Could Use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 Sensor With Staggered HDR Support
Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
Featured video of the day
The Tech Scoop from Music Legend AR Rahman

Related Stories

Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7S Racing Edition Tipped to Debut with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Price in India Leaked, Here's How Much It May Cost
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  6. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Set to Introduce Its First Keyboard With Customisable Design: Details
  8. OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition Listed for Sale Ahead of Its India Launch: Details
  9. OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch at Cloud 11 Event in February 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Reportedly Delayed to Mid or Late February
#Latest Stories
  1. Kohler's $11,500 Smart Toilet Comes With Built-in Alexa, Speaker and Mood Lighting
  2. Instagram Introduces 2022 Recap Reel Template With Narration by Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled: All Details
  3. Google Pixel 8 Series Could Use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 Sensor With Staggered HDR Support
  4. Infinix Zero 20 With Helio G99 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera With OIS Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Gmail End-to-End Encryption Beta Testing Expanded for Select Workspace Users: All Details
  6. Six Lakh Complaints Registered on Cyber Crime Portal Since Its Inception in 2019, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Says
  7. Facial Recognition Technology Used by Police in Hyderabad to Enforce COVID-19 Policy
  8. Amazon Avoids Massive Fine, Reaches Settlement With European Union Over Use of Seller Data
  9. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 180W Charging, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Binance Announces Acquisition of Indonesia’s Tokocrypto Exchange, Expands Asia Presence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.