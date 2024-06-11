Technology News
Apple Brings Updates to tvOS 18 With InSight, Enhanced Dialogue and More Features

tvOS 18 brings new screen savers, improvements to existing features and a new aspect ratio, Apple said.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

With tvOS 18, Apple said subtitles appear in places where the audio does not match the device's language

Highlights
  • Apple introduced new updates to tvOS 18 with several new features
  • The InSight feature is said to provide information about the content play
  • Subtitles and Enhanced Dialogue features are also claimed to be improved
Apple announced several new features for tvOS 18 – the latest operating system for Apple TV devices, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday. One of the key highlights is a new feature known as InSight, which provides the user with information about the content that is currently being played. In addition to InSight, Apple announced improvements to existing Apple TV features such as a smarter Enhanced Dialogue, automatic subtitles and support for a new aspect ratio. Apple said that new screensavers will also be available to users soon.

tvOS 18 Updates

At its developer conference, Apple announced InSight – a feature which displays real-time information about the currently playing content, such as the characters, cast and the music playing. To get further information, users can select a specific actor and bring up their background and filmography page, the iPhone maker revealed.

Moreover, tvOS 18 is also said to offer the ability to add the currently playing music to the user's Apple Music library. The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced that the InSight information can now be accessed on the iPhone while using it as an Apple TV remote.

Stan Ng, Vice President of Apple Watch, Audio, Health, and Home Product Marketing, said, “This fall, tvOS 18 and our services take entertainment in the home to the next level by bringing timely information to fans about their favourite characters and scenes.”

With tvOS, the Enhanced Dialogue feature is claimed to have become smarter, leveraging machine learning (ML) and computational audio to provide better vocal clarity. This feature can now be taken advantage of when playing supported content through the TV's in-built speakers, Bluetooth-connected audio devices and AirPods, Apple said.

Subtitles are also said to receive improvements, with Apple claiming they now automatically appear in places where the audio does not match the device language. In addition to new screensavers such as films, TV shows, portraits and even Snoopy, Apple is also introducing support for a wider 21:9 aspect ratio for video playback on projectors.

Apple also announced updates to the Home interface, with users now able to share control when playing music through HomePod and HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music. Furthermore, Live Captions will be coming to the US and Canada to read what others say during FaceTime calls when using the iPhone as a Continuity Camera on Apple TV.

The iPhone maker claims to have also introduced a new look for the Apple Fitness+ app to “help users make the most of its robust library, stay motivated, and keep consistent with their fitness routine.”

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Apple Announces Gesture-Based Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation Features for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features

