Poco F7 has appeared on a certification site, and the handset could be launched soon. Previously, the handset was reportedly listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which indicated that Poco is also planning to launch the successor to the Poco F6 in India. It is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was unveiled in China in April. The base Poco F7 model is expected to join the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro variants, which were introduced in select global markets in March.

Poco F7 IMDA Listing Reveals Model Number

The Poco F7 with model number 25053PC47G has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA listing by Xpertpick. The "G" in the model number suggests this is the global variant. The appearance of the phone on the IMDA certification site hints at an imminent launch of the phone. The handset is also expected to arrive in India, as it has previously appeared on the BIS website.

Poco F7 Launch, Features (Expected)

An earlier leak claimed that the Poco F7 handset could be unveiled in select global markets by the end of May. It is expected to arrive with similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which was launched in China in April. The global variant may come with slight modifications, like a smaller battery or different charging speed.

If the Poco F7 is indeed a rebadged version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, it may have a 6.83-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED screen with Dolby Vision support. In the camera department, the phone may carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco F7 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and run on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It will likely pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired and 22.5W reverse fast charging support. The phone could arrive with IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and carry an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.