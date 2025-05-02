Technology News
NASA’s Psyche Mission Encounters Pressure Drop, Backup Systems on Standby

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft halted thrusting due to a xenon pressure drop. Backup systems are ready, and mission progress remains steady.

Updated: 2 May 2025 19:59 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Highlights
  • On April 1, 2025, Psyche's fuel pressure dropped from 36 to 26 psi
  • Spacecraft paused thrusters; backup fuel line may be activated soon
  • Psyche remains on track for 2026 Mars flyby and 2029 asteroid orbit
The Psyche mission by NASA has gained a small success in its journey to the asteroid belt. Spacecraft used solar electric propulsion to pass through into space easily. This led to a decrease in fuel pressure. The scientists are finding the reason behind this issue to make sure the mission stays as it was planned. Xenon gas is used in the propulsion to eject the electric thrusters. This in turn allows Psyche to move into space efficiently at far distances.

Unexpected Pressure Drop Halts Thruster Firing

As per physics.org, it was studied that Psyche detected a sudden decrease in the pressure of xenon gas, which dropped from 36 psi to 26 psi, on April 1, 2025. According to its programming by NASA, the spacecraft shut down the thrusters automatically to avoid any risk. Spacecraft design allows it to handle the anomalies safely with precautions. Scientists are analysing the data driven by telemetry, to understand the reason behind this pressure drop.

Backup Systems Ready if Needed

The design of the spacecraft has been designed redundantly. Psyche has two identical fuel lines, and the team can access backup when needed. The team has put all the activities at halt till the examination of the system. This limited period hiatus of the mission allowed the spacecraft's planned course of action till the middle of June at least. This buffer will allow the researchers enough time to detect the issue with no impact on the mission.

Mission Progress Remains on Track

The spacecraft is at a distance of around 238 million kms away from the Earth. After the launch of the spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in October 2023, thruster operations began in May 2024. There is a flexibility in the design to carry out the mission with ease, after knowing the minor changes or hanging on that is required to do during this long expedition to the asteroid belt.

Next Steps: A Mars Flyby and Beyond

Further, Psyche will be on track for a Mars flyby in 2026. This will help the spacecraft to move ahead till the final point, the metal-rich asteroid Psyche which is placed between Mars and Jupiter. This will begin orbiting the asteroid in 2029.

 

Further reading: NASA Psyche, Psyche spacecraft, asteroid mission, NASA update, Psyche fuel issue, spacecraft design
