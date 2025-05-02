Oppo Reno 14 series launch has been officially teased by the company in China. However, the exact launch date of the purported handsets has yet to been revealed. The lineup is expected to comprise a Reno 14 and a Reno 14 Pro variant, which will succeed the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G models, respectively. The design and expected key features of these smartphones have surfaced online previously, and the Oppo Reno 14 has now appeared on a popular benchmarking website, giving us a look at its chipset, RAM and operating system.

Oppo Reno 14 Specifications (Expected)

An Oppo handset with the model number PKZ110 is now listed on Geekbench, believed to be the standard Oppo Reno 14 model. The handset runs on an octa-core chipset, with a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz, three cores at 3GHz, and four cores at 2.10GHz. These specifications indicate that the handset will debut with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC.

The Geekbench listing of the purported Oppo Reno 14 suggests that the phone will be equipped with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. The handset is expected to feature 12GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out-of-the-box. It scored 1,612 points and 6,404 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Previous reports claimed that the Oppo Reno 14 series handsets will likely sport flat displays. They are expected to have a thin and lightweight build with metal middle frames. The lineup is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera, but it might only be available on the Pro variant.

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is tipped to feature a flat OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It is said to arrive with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It may come with a 'Magic Cube' button, which will be programmable like Apple's Action Button. An earlier leak showed the iPhone-inspired design of the upcoming base variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.