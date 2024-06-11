HMD 110 and HMD 105 were announced in India on Tuesday. These are the company's first self-branded feature phones in India. They are offered in multiple colour options and are budget offerings equipped with multimedia features. They are also said to include voice assistance and large displays. The company has also packed built-in UPI apps into these newly launched feature phones. They are claimed to offer a standby battery life of up to 18 days. The HMD 110 handset also has a rear camera unit.

HMD 110, HMD 105 price in India, availability

The company confirmed that the HMD 110 and the HMD 105 are priced in India at Rs. 1,119 and Rs. 999, respectively. In a press note, the company added that the phones will be available in the country starting June 11 via HMD.com, e-commerce sites, and offline retail stores.

The HMD 110 is offered in black and green colour options, while the HMD 105 comes in black, blue and purple shades. Note that the phones were yet to be listed online at the time of writing this.

HMD 110, HMD 105 specifications, features

The HMD 110 and HMD 105 are feature phones that are equipped with tools like a phone talker, auto call recording, and MP3 player. The handsets also come with support for both wired and wireless FM radio.

The cheaper HMD 105 model sports dual LED flash units, whereas the HMD 110 carries a rear camera sensor. The details of the camera unit have not yet been revealed. Both phones are also equipped with inbuilt Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications which are claimed to help users make secure money transactions.

HMD 110 and HMD 105 are backed by 1,000mAh batteries claimed to offer a standby time of up to 18 days. The handsets support up to nine local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering. No other specifications of the phones have been confirmed.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.