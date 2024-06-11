Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features

HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features

HMD 110 and HMD 105 are backed by 1,000mAh batteries claimed to offer a standby time of up to 18 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 11 June 2024 18:09 IST
HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD 110 (pictured) is offered in India in black and green colour options

Highlights
  • HMD 110 carries a rear camera unit
  • The phone support both wired and wireless FM radio
  • The HMD 110, HMD 105 are equipped with MP3 players
Advertisement

HMD 110 and HMD 105 were announced in India on Tuesday. These are the company's first self-branded feature phones in India. They are offered in multiple colour options and are budget offerings equipped with multimedia features. They are also said to include voice assistance and large displays. The company has also packed built-in UPI apps into these newly launched feature phones. They are claimed to offer a standby battery life of up to 18 days. The HMD 110 handset also has a rear camera unit.

HMD 110, HMD 105 price in India, availability

The company confirmed that the HMD 110 and the HMD 105 are priced in India at Rs. 1,119 and Rs. 999, respectively. In a press note, the company added that the phones will be available in the country starting June 11 via HMD.com, e-commerce sites, and offline retail stores.

The HMD 110 is offered in black and green colour options, while the HMD 105 comes in black, blue and purple shades. Note that the phones were yet to be listed online at the time of writing this.

HMD 110, HMD 105 specifications, features

The HMD 110 and HMD 105 are feature phones that are equipped with tools like a phone talker, auto call recording, and MP3 player. The handsets also come with support for both wired and wireless FM radio.

The cheaper HMD 105 model sports dual LED flash units, whereas the HMD 110 carries a rear camera sensor. The details of the camera unit have not yet been revealed. Both phones are also equipped with inbuilt Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications which are claimed to help users make secure money transactions. 

HMD 110 and HMD 105 are backed by 1,000mAh batteries claimed to offer a standby time of up to 18 days. The handsets support up to nine local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering. No other specifications of the phones have been confirmed.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: HMD 110, HMD 105, HMD 110 India launch, HMD 105 India launch, HMD 110 price in India, HMD 105 price in India, HMD 110 specifications, HMD 105 specifications, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Announces Gesture-Based Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation Features for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Related Stories

HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All the Apple Intelligence Features Announced at WWDC 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  3. Apple Adds RCS, Satellite Capabilities in iPhone Messages With iOS 18
  4. With Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm Looks to Break Intel, AMD's PC Hegemony
  5. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  6. Acer ALG Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Launched in India
  7. Investors Fear Crypto Tax Could Continue as Nirmala Sitharaman Returns as FM
  8. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched
  9. Realme GT 6 Will Be Equipped With This Snapdragon Chipset in India
  10. iOS 18 With Home Screen Customisation, Improved Privacy Unveiled at WWDC
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Romance Scams Rise in the US, FTC Issues Warning: Details
  2. Investors Expect Crypto Tax Could Continue as Nirmala Sitharaman Returns as Finance Minister
  3. Apple Brings Game Mode to the iPhone With iOS 18, Announces AAA Games in Development
  4. Apple Planning AI Integrations With Google Gemini and Other AI Models in the Future: Report
  5. Apple Brings Updates to tvOS 18 With InSight, Enhanced Dialogue and More Features
  6. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to Launch in 2026, Ubisoft Announces Free Update for the Lost Crown
  7. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Apple Announces Gesture-Based Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation Features for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
  9. Realme GT 6 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Ahead of June 20 India Launch
  10. Apple Home App to Introduce Support for Robot Vacuum Cleaners With iOS 18 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »