OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 17:57 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 (pictured) was launched in India in April 2024

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5 could get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset may sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ flat OLED display
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5 may pack a 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging
OnePlus Nord CE 5 details have recently leaked online, and the handset has now been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) website. The appearance of the handset on the regulator's website hints at an imminent launch in the country. Earlier reports gave us a look at the expected design and key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 5, which is said to debut with a new design that distinguishes it from last year's model. It is expected to arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was unveiled in India in April 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 BIS Listing

A new handset with the model number CPH2717 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to a 91Mobiles report. This is very similar to the model number CPH2719 of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5, which was previously spotted on the UAE's TDRA database, and it is believed to be the Indian variant of the same handset.

If the model listed on BIS is indeed the Indian counterpart of the purported OnePlus Nord CE 5, then we can expect the phone to arrive in the country in the future. An earlier leak claimed that the handset would launch in India in May. 

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 is said to sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may be backed by a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. 

The 50-megapixel main rear camera of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to use a Sony LYT-600 or IMX882 sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture. It is said to support 4K video recording at up to 60fps. The phone might also feature an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultrawide lens. It could be equipped with a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera.

A leaked design render of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 suggests that it may come with a refreshed design. It's predecessor, the Nord CE 4, has a vertically arranged camera module located in the top left corner of the rear panel, with a small, circular LED flash unit. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Design, OnePlus Nord CE 5 Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment

