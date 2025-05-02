Honor 400 Pro is expected to make its debut soon, as the successor to last year's Honor 300 Pro. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest smartphone from Honor has surfaced on a popular benchmarking website. The Honor 400 Pro is expected to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as per the benchmark results. The listing also suggests the phone will bear the model number DNP-NX9 and will ship with Android 15.

Honor 400 Pro Performance Benchmarks

An unknown was listed on Geekbench on Thursday, with the model number DNP-NX9. The listing, believed to be that of the Honor 400 Pro, indicates that it may run on Android 15. It scored 2,089 points on the single-core test and 6,032 points on the multi-core test. As per the listing, the handset could be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. The processor has a prime CPU core with a peak clock speed of 3.05GHz, five cores at 2.96GHz, and two cores at 2.04GHz. These CPU speeds reveal that the Honor 400 Pro is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Last year's Honor 300 was also equipped with the same chipset.

The Honor 400 Pro was recently spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number DNP-AN00. As per previous leaks, the handset will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is said to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It could offer dual SIM support, stereo speakers, NFC connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to pack a 5,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Honor 400 Pro is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will reportedly be 8.1mm thick and weigh 205g.

