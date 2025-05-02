Technology News
English Edition

Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM

Honor 400 Pro is listed on Geekbench with 11GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 19:05 IST
Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 400 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • The listing shows 2,089 points in single-core testing
  • It is said to carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Honor 400 Pro is said to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Honor 400 Pro is expected to make its debut soon, as the successor to last year's Honor 300 Pro. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest smartphone from Honor has surfaced on a popular benchmarking website. The Honor 400 Pro is expected to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, as per the benchmark results. The listing also suggests the phone will bear the model number DNP-NX9 and will ship with Android 15.

Honor 400 Pro Performance Benchmarks

An unknown was listed on Geekbench on Thursday, with the model number DNP-NX9. The listing, believed to be that of the Honor 400 Pro, indicates that it may run on Android 15. It scored 2,089 points on the single-core test and 6,032 points on the multi-core test. As per the listing, the handset could be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

Further, the listing suggests that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. The processor has a prime CPU core with a peak clock speed of 3.05GHz, five cores at 2.96GHz, and two cores at 2.04GHz. These CPU speeds reveal that the Honor 400 Pro is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Last year's Honor 300 was also equipped with the same chipset. 

The Honor 400 Pro was recently spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the  model number DNP-AN00. As per previous leaks, the handset will run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000nits peak brightness. It is said to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It could offer dual SIM support, stereo speakers, NFC connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to pack a 5,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Honor 400 Pro is likely to have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It will reportedly be 8.1mm thick and weigh 205g.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Pro Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Raises Xbox and Game Prices, Citing Rising Costs

Related Stories

Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 Listed on IMDA Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  2. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  3. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Outsold Other S25 Models in Global Markets
  7. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Is Now Available in This Colour Variant in India
  8. Firefly's Blue Ghost Moon Lander Mission Unveils Surprising Discoveries on the Lunar Surface
  9. Honor Teases Upcoming Launch of These New Smartwatches
  10. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed to 2026; Rockstar Confirms Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Juno Mission Sheds Light on Jupiter’s Storms and Volcanic Activity on Io
  2. New Study Uncovers Shadowy Origins of Universe’s Most Luminous Phenomena
  3. NASA’s Psyche Mission Encounters Pressure Drop, Backup Systems on Standby
  4. ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays
  5. See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Seen on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
  8. Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  9. Microsoft Raises Xbox and Game Prices, Citing Rising Costs
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed to Next Year, Will Launch on May 26, 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »