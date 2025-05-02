Technology News
English Edition

ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays

NISAR, the joint NASA-ISRO satellite mission, is set to launch in June 2025 after resolving technical issues. It will monitor Earth's surface with advanced radar imaging.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 19:56 IST
ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays

Photo Credit: NASA

NISAR will use both L-band and S-band radar to scan Earth’s surface every 12 days

Highlights
  • NISAR’s 2024 launch was delayed due to radar antenna thermal issues
  • ISRO and NASA completed final assembly by early 2025
  • The satellite will track Earth’s surface changes every 12 days
Advertisement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the final preparation for one of its most highly anticipated global collaborations after a prolonged wait. The joint mission with the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, is scheduled to take off in June 2025. The ambitious Earth observation satellite will have one of the largest and most advanced radar imaging systems ever to have been launched into space. When in operation, NISAR will offer a new window of the Earth's surface, with critical information about Earth's changing systems, natural hazards, and environmental change. When in operation, NISAR will offer a new window of the Earth's surface, with critical information about Earth's changing systems, natural hazards, and environmental change.

Technical Challenges and Assembly Progress

According to the news from NASA's own NISER blog, the launch was initially planned for 2024. It was continuously postponed because of technical problems, such as concerns over the satellite's 12-meter radar antenna reflector overheating. To enhance its reflective coating and manage temperature issues at deployment, the part was returned to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 2024.

The satellite was completely constructed at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters by October 2024 after thorough retesting. In a multi-leg mission, NASA's C-130 plane delivered essential gear to India, where it was completed by January 2025. ISRO is presently making pre-launch arrangements at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, to which the spacecraft has already been shifted. During a recent meeting with Science Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan proposed a 2025 launch window.

Mission Capabilities and Strategic Importance

The second phase of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark II was dispatched to Sriharikota on April 26, 2025, and that marked the start of advanced launch campaign activities. Nisar will use dual-band radar (L-band and S-band) to scan the Earth's surface every 12 days, detecting sub-centimeter changes in landforms, ice sheets, and ecosystems.. Its detailed data will support disaster management, climate studies, and infrastructure oversight.

The mission signifies a strengthening of Indo-US space relations and establishes ISRO as a crucial participant in worldwide Earth science efforts. If achieved, Nisar's datasets might revolutionize comprehension of crustal deformations, glacier behavior, and variations in the carbon cycle.
Now that the GSLV is at SDSC and payload integration is in progress, ISRO is prepared to launch one of the most awaited space missions of 2025, subject to final agency approvals.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NISAR, ISRO, NASA, Satellite Launch 2025, Indo-US Space Collaboration, Climate Monitoring, GSLV, Synthetic Aperture Radar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Outsold Galaxy S25 and S25+ Combined in Global Markets

Related Stories

ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India, Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  2. Poco F7 Listed on IMDA Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII May Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 12GB of RAM
  4. Global iQOO Neo 10 Model Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs 50,000 in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
  7. HeartBeat Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. GoogleNotebookLM Android and iOS Apps Will Be Launched on This Date
  9. Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?
  10. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed to 2026; Rockstar Confirms Launch Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Juno Mission Sheds Light on Jupiter’s Storms and Volcanic Activity on Io
  2. New Study Uncovers Shadowy Origins of Universe’s Most Luminous Phenomena
  3. NASA’s Psyche Mission Encounters Pressure Drop, Backup Systems on Standby
  4. ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays
  5. See a Wafer-Thin Crescent Moon Leapfrog Jupiter in the Post-Sunset Sky This Week
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 14 With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Seen on Geekbench Ahead of Debut
  8. Honor 400 Pro Arrives on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  9. Microsoft Raises Xbox and Game Prices, Citing Rising Costs
  10. Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed to Next Year, Will Launch on May 26, 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »