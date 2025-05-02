ISRO Sets June 2025 Launch for Joint NASA-ISRO NISAR Satellite After Delays

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the final preparation for one of its most highly anticipated global collaborations after a prolonged wait. The joint mission with the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR, is scheduled to take off in June 2025. The ambitious Earth observation satellite will have one of the largest and most advanced radar imaging systems ever to have been launched into space. When in operation, NISAR will offer a new window of the Earth's surface, with critical information about Earth's changing systems, natural hazards, and environmental change. When in operation, NISAR will offer a new window of the Earth's surface, with critical information about Earth's changing systems, natural hazards, and environmental change.

Technical Challenges and Assembly Progress

According to the news from NASA's own NISER blog, the launch was initially planned for 2024. It was continuously postponed because of technical problems, such as concerns over the satellite's 12-meter radar antenna reflector overheating. To enhance its reflective coating and manage temperature issues at deployment, the part was returned to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 2024.

The satellite was completely constructed at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters by October 2024 after thorough retesting. In a multi-leg mission, NASA's C-130 plane delivered essential gear to India, where it was completed by January 2025. ISRO is presently making pre-launch arrangements at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, to which the spacecraft has already been shifted. During a recent meeting with Science Minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan proposed a 2025 launch window.

Mission Capabilities and Strategic Importance

The second phase of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark II was dispatched to Sriharikota on April 26, 2025, and that marked the start of advanced launch campaign activities. Nisar will use dual-band radar (L-band and S-band) to scan the Earth's surface every 12 days, detecting sub-centimeter changes in landforms, ice sheets, and ecosystems.. Its detailed data will support disaster management, climate studies, and infrastructure oversight.

The mission signifies a strengthening of Indo-US space relations and establishes ISRO as a crucial participant in worldwide Earth science efforts. If achieved, Nisar's datasets might revolutionize comprehension of crustal deformations, glacier behavior, and variations in the carbon cycle.

Now that the GSLV is at SDSC and payload integration is in progress, ISRO is prepared to launch one of the most awaited space missions of 2025, subject to final agency approvals.