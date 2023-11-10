Facebook and Instagram recently added support for the ability to make purchases via Amazon without leaving the social networking apps. The seamless shopping experience on Meta's apps is reportedly part of a new partnership with the e-commerce giant that will allow customers to connect their shopping and social networking accounts, allowing them to choose an item and complete the purchase process inside a window on the Facebook or Instagram apps. The feature is currently available to Amazon customers in the US.

Spotted by Disruptive Digital CEO Maurice Rahmey, the new Meta-Amazon partnership creates a new closed loop shopping experience and allows users to make purchases for products listed on Facebook or Instagram and then complete the entire checkout process from a popup view inside the app. Rahmey shared a screen recording of the process that shows how a purchase can be completed within a few taps on Facebook.

The seamless process of shopping on Facebook via Amazon

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Maurice Rahmey

In order to achieve this seamless, closed loop shopping experience, users will have to link their Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram accounts. Rahmey's video shows that users will be asked to log in with their Amazon credentials and agree to share their data with Meta and he points out that the companies might also be able to sidestep limitations placed by Apple's App Tracking Transparency policy.

Rahmey also suggests that the Meta-Amazon partnership would benefit both companies in different ways. Amazon would benefit from more transaction fees due to the push from Meta's vast userbase and ads network, while simultaneously allowing sellers to improve their conversion volume. On the other hand, Meta would benefit from more data flowing in from Amazon users and the increased conversions would also boost its own platform.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the rollout of the in-app purchase flow to TechCrunch, stating that US customers would have access to details from Amazon, such as estimated time of delivery, product details including availability, and real-time pricing. The new experience appears to be limited to users in the US and there's no word from either company on whether it will also be available in other regions such as Europe and Asia.

