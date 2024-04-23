Technology News

Amazon Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date, Best Offers, Deals, and More

Here are some of the best upcoming Amazon sales that you can look forward to.

Updated: 23 April 2024 08:00 IST
Highlights
  • Prime Day sale is the biggest sale on the Amazon platform
  • Amazon holds multiple sales throughout the year
  • Check out the top upcoming Amazon sales in 2024
Amazon is surely one of the best e-commerce platforms in the country. The platform offers great services for its customers and also offers great discounts and deals via different sales. Whether it's Amazon Prime Day or the Great Indian Festival, the platform holds many sales throughout the year and provides heavy discounts on different segments, including smartphones, home appliances, fashion, electronics, books, and more. 

If you are keen on buying new products from Amazon, tracking such sales will help you get the best deals. However, how do you do this? This guide is compiled especially to help you track all upcoming Amazon sales and those currently ongoing on the platform. So, without further ado, let's get started. 

Amazon Sale: List of Ongoing Sales

Amazon is currently holding these sales on its platform. Check out the details below: 

Power up Days with OnePlus 

oneplus OnePlus sale

OnePlus will be holding a special sale on its platform that brings some great discounts on popular OnePlus products. The sale will kickstart on April 15th and will end on April 20th. One can also get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and OneCard customers. 

Back to School Sale 

BTS Header 1500 x 300 1 Back to school

Amazon is currently holding a special Back to School sale on its platform. The brand will offer up to 80 percent off on school/college gadgets, including laptops, tablets, monitors, computer accessories, and more. Moreover, one can get a 10 percent discount on J&K Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Cards. Also, OneCard users can get Rs 3,750 instant discount on credit cards and EMIs. HDFC Bank users can get up to Rs 5,000 instant discount as well. 

Blaupunkt Brand Days Sale

blaupunkt amazon sale

Blaupunkt is currently holding its 100-year global celebration sale on the platform. The company has announced the Blaupunkt Brand Days sale on Amazon, which will end on April 23, 2024. The sale offers some good discounts on TWS earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, wired earphones, and more. 

Amazon Gaming Fest 

Screenshot 2024 04 18 135611 Gaming fest

Amazon will be holding a special Gaming Fest sale on its platform. The sale will offer up to 50 percent off select gaming products, including gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, mouse and keyboard, racing wheels, gaming routers, storage, and more. 

Red Hot Summer Sale 

red hot summer sale

The Red Hot Summer sale on Amazon brings up to 55 percent off on home appliances. One can also get no Cost EMI, instant bank discount up to Rs 5,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 15,000, and more. The sale is already live and will end on April 22, 2024. 

Clearance Store

We also have a Clearance Store sale on the platform that brings up to 75 percent off on different products, including laptops, headphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, tablets, and more. Customers will get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and up to Rs 6,000 instant bank discount. 

Top Upcoming Amazon Sales 

Here are some of the top upcoming Amazon sales that you should keep a tab on:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 

The annual Amazon Prime Day is the biggest sale on the platform. The sale usually lasts for one or two days and offers heavy discounts on all categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, utilities, fashion, electronics, and more. You also get some great cashback, no-cost EMIs, bank offers, and more during this sale period. 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon also holds its Great Freedom Festival sale honouring Independence Day in India. The sale brings some lucrative offers on a wide range of products in different segments, such as mobiles, electronics, laptops, accessories, home appliances, fashion, clothing, pet care, and more. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Great Indian Festival is one of the biggest sales that is usually held before the Diwali festive season. The sale brings exclusive offers and discounts on popular products in different categories. Moreover, one can also avail of no-cost EMIs, bank offers, exchange bonuses, and more during this period. 

Super Value Days 

This is a monthly sale on Amazon Fresh. It is usually held between the 1st and 7th of every month. During this period, customers can avail themselves of good deals on daily items and groceries, including tea, coffee, diapers, pet supplies, beauty and skin products, household products, and more. 

Amazon Great Summer Sale

Amazon also holds a summer special sale on its platform. The sale brings great discounts and deals on different categories, including smartphones, fashion, TVs, electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances, laptops, baby care, and more.

Grand Gaming Days 

For those looking for gaming-centric purchases, the Grand Gaming Days will be perfect. The sale usually takes place multiple times throughout the year. During this sale, one usually gets some exciting discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, keyboards, mics, and more. 

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 

Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale also takes place multiple times. The sale brings some good deals and discounts on home appliances and other electronics products on the platform. 

Amazon Black Friday Sale 

Next is the Amazon Black Friday sale, which might take place on or before November 29, 2024. The sale will bring massive discounts on all the products available on the platform. 

Style Bazaar

Style Bazaar is a regular sale that goes live on the e-commerce platform. It offers good discounts on fashion and clothing options. 

Book Bazaar

The Amazon Book Bazaar sale occurs from the 10th to 14th of every month. During the sale period, customers can avail of up to 60 percent discounts on popular titles and more.

Toy Fiesta Sale 

Toys Fiesta is yet another regular sale on Amazon that occurs from 7 to the 11th of every month. The sale brings some good deals and discounts on toys and more. 

