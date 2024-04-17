Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI Powered Playlist Generator, in the US

Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US

The AI playlist feature Maestro is currently available in beta to a limited number of users across all tiers of Amazon Music.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 13:01 IST
Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon said it will proactively block offensive language and inappropriate prompts

Highlights
  • Users can write a prompt and the Amazon AI will create a unique playlist
  • Amazon Music’s Maestro can create a playlist based on emojis
  • Recently, Spotify also launched an AI playlist feature in beta
Advertisement

Amazon Music launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that can create playlists based on text prompts on Tuesday. The feature, dubbed Maestro, is currently in beta and is being rolled out to a limited number of users in the US. Amazon said that users on all tiers of Amazon Music mobile app, including the free tier, can access the feature. Maestro, the conversational AI, can also understand emojis, so users can type a series of emojis in a prompt and it will still create a relevant playlist. Notably, the development came just a week after Spotify introduced its own AI Playlist generator in beta.

The announcement was made via a post on Amazon's newsroom. The company said, “Today, Amazon Music announces a new feature that uses AI technology to make it easier and way more fun to build playlists you want, when you want. Meet Maestro: An AI playlist generator that helps you create any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can't.”

Maestro, the AI-powered chatbot, is a conversational AI, meaning it can understand and complete tasks given to it in natural language. As per Amazon, users can type a short description of what they're looking for, or make the prompt as detailed as they'd like. Amazon Music listeners can also use emojis to express what they're looking for. Emojis can be used on their own or in combination with words. Maestro also accepts verbal prompts. Amazon says good prompts should contain emojis, emotions, activities, and sounds.

Even as Amazon Music is shipping the feature to beta testers, it highlighted that Maestro is not a finished project. The company cautioned that the AI may not always get the playlist right the first time, and users should tinker around to find the right prompt to get the songs they're looking for. Additionally, the company has also implemented systems to proactively block offensive language and inappropriate prompts. Users can share feedback with the company if they come across any behaviour that might ruin the experience for everyone.

The feature can be found by beta users on the home screen of the mobile app. It is also housed within the plus icon which lets users create a new playlist. The feature is available to select users in the US across Amazon Music's Free, Prime, and Unlimited tiers on both iOS and Android. Amazon didn't specify a wider launch timeline for the feature but said that it planned to expand access to Maestro to more customers over time. While Prime members and free tier users can listen to 30-second previews of their playlists before saving, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can listen to their playlists instantly and save it later.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Music, Amazon, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin, Ether Clock Small Gains Alongside Solana, Cardano as Most Altcoins Bag Profits
GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs

Related Stories

Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TVs in India
  2. Vivo T3x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official With This Price Tag
  3. Google Wallet Could Soon Be Launched in India Alongside Google Pay
  4. HMD Pulse and Pulse Pro Renders, Price, Key Features Leak Online
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion With Pantone-Validated Displays Launched
  6. WhatsApp Brings New Chat Filters for Spotting Unread Messages
  7. YouTube Confirms It Is Taking "Appropriate Action" Against Ad-Blocking Apps
  8. Moto G64 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Workspace AI Collaboration Platform Launched, Desktop App Updated With New Features
  2. Adidas and Stepn Grant Limited Genesis NFT Sneakers to Web3 Customers via Mooar Marketplace
  3. PS5 Pro Said to Come With Improved Ray-Tracing Performance as Developers Gear Up for Sony's High-End Console
  4. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Charging Case Battery Specifications Surface on Certification Websites: Report
  5. Vivo T3x 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Wants to Improve Its Circle to Search Feature by Eliminating Accidental Touches
  7. Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K and OLED TV Models Launched in India
  8. GTA 6 Maker Take-Two to Cut 5 Percent of Staff, Scrap Projects to Cut Millions in Annual Costs
  9. Amazon Music Launches Maestro, an AI-Powered Playlist Generator, in the US
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Clock Small Gains Alongside Solana, Cardano as Most Altcoins Bag Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »