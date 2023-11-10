Technology News

Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X50i+ comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 17:01 IST
Honor X50i+ With 108-Megapixel Camera, 35W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X50i+ is offered in Cloud Water Blue, Fantasy Night Black, Ink Jade Green and Liquid Pink colours

Highlights
  • Honor X50i+ sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The handset comes with an inbuilt storage of up to 512GB
  • The Honor X50i+ carries a 4,500mAh battery
Honor X50i+ has been launched in China. The phone joins the Honor X50i lineup. which was launched earlier this year in April. The Honor X50i was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and packed a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. The newly-launched Honor X50i+ comes with similar battery and charging specifications but has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, instead. It also flaunts a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The smartphone is available in two storage variants and is offered in four colour options.

Honor X50i+ price

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the Honor X50i+ is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,600), while the 12GB + 512GB option is listed at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 20,900). It is available for purchase via the Honor China website. The phone is offered in Cloud Water Blue, Fantasy Night Black, Ink Jade Green, and Liquid Pink colourways.

Honor X50i+ specifications, features

Sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) display, the Honor X50i+ comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness level of 2,000 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera of the Honor X50i+ is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.75 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera units are accompanied by a circular LED flash unit, placed together in the top right corner of the back panel within a circular camera module. The front camera, placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display, has an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Honor X50i+ packs a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, OTG, GPS, AGPS, Clonass, Beidou, Galileo, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 166 grams and measures 161.05mm x 74.55mm x 6.78mm in size.

Honor X50i+

Honor X50i+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2412x1080 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Honor X50i Plus, Honor X50i Plus launch, Honor X50i Plus specifications, Honor X50 series, Honor
