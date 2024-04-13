Technology News

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Brings Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches and More

Customers can also avail of discounts using SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and J&K Bank cards during the ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 April 2024 17:42 IST
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Brings Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches and More

Gaming laptops from Acer and HP are currently on sale during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale ends on April 18
  • The sale brings discounts on laptops, tablets, and headphones
  • Customers can also avail of bank card discounts during the Amazon sale
Advertisement

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale is now live on the e-commerce platform and customers can avail of massive discounts on several electronics products. During the ongoing sale, buyers can avail of discounts of up to 80 percent on several products. Meanwhile, if you have an SBI credit card, ICICI Bank credit card HDFC credit or debit card, and J&K Bank credit or debit card, you can also avail of additional discounts to further lower the prices of electronics products during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale timeline, discounts

The ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale will end on April 18, according to the e-commerce platform. During the sale, customers can avail of discounts on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and other products that are on sale at lowered prices. It is advisable to compare the regular price of products that are discounted with their sale price, in order to identify the best deal for the product you are looking for during the sale.

amazon mega electronics days sale amazon sale

Several bank offers can help you lower the cost of your next electronics purchase
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

While several products are on sale at discounted prices during the sale, you can also use an SBI credit card or ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions to lower the price of your purchase by 10 percent. This 10 percent discount is also applicable on J&K credit and debit cards, while HDFC Bank customers will get a discount up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card and debit card EMI transactions. 

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Best deals and offers

During the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale, you can purchase gaming laptops at discounted prices. For example, the HP Victus gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch IPS screen and a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is currently available for Rs. 68,900 while the laptop was originally listed on Amazon for Rs. 888,646. Similarly, the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an RTX 2050 GPU is priced at Rs. 49,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 77,990.

If you're looking for a regular laptop, you can also pick up the HP 15s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that is priced at Rs. 53,990, instead of the MRP of Rs. 68,223. Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD can be bought at Rs. 59,990 instead of Amazon's previously listed price of Rs. 79,690.

Those looking to purchase an iPad or upgrade their existing one can consider the iPad Air (5th generation) with an M1 chip and a Liquid Retina display that is priced at Rs. 53,999 instead of Rs. 59,900. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that ships with an S Pen, is now available at Rs. 22,999 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The GoPro Hero 12 that was launched in India at Rs. 45,000 is now priced at Rs. 37,990 during the ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. Xiaomi's Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K with AI-based motion detection and night vision support currently costs Rs. 2,999, which is lower than its MRP of Rs. 4,999.

Meanwhile, Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones with 30 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation is priced at Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 22,990. You can also consider the Bose QuietComfort 45 which is available at the same price as Sony's headphones, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,900. If you're looking for a pair of true wireless stereo earphones, the JBL Wave Flex is priced at Rs. 2,998, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 4,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

HP Victus 16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.10-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Weight 2.29 kg
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Charges slowly
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor 1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale, Sale offers, Discounts, Amazon, Amazon sale
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Brings Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders, Price Leaked Online
  2. Oppo A3 Pro With IP69 Rating Launched
  3. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Might Debut With These Snapdragon and MediaTek Chipsets
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale Brings Discounts on Laptops, Headphones, Smartwatches and More
  2. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Chipset, IP69 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Moots Google Play Store Reforms After Antitrust Win
  4. iQoo Neo 9s Pro Tipped to Arrive With Snapdragon Chip in China, MediaTek SoC in Global Markets
  5. Apple Stock Value Surges By $112 Billion After Signal of AI Intent
  6. Top OTT Releases This Week: Fallout, Amar Singh Chamkila and More
  7. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to Large Firms, Including Some Microsoft Customers
  8. Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
  9. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped
  10. Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »