Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale is now live on the e-commerce platform and customers can avail of massive discounts on several electronics products. During the ongoing sale, buyers can avail of discounts of up to 80 percent on several products. Meanwhile, if you have an SBI credit card, ICICI Bank credit card HDFC credit or debit card, and J&K Bank credit or debit card, you can also avail of additional discounts to further lower the prices of electronics products during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale timeline, discounts

The ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale will end on April 18, according to the e-commerce platform. During the sale, customers can avail of discounts on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and other products that are on sale at lowered prices. It is advisable to compare the regular price of products that are discounted with their sale price, in order to identify the best deal for the product you are looking for during the sale.

Several bank offers can help you lower the cost of your next electronics purchase

Photo Credit: Amazon

While several products are on sale at discounted prices during the sale, you can also use an SBI credit card or ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions to lower the price of your purchase by 10 percent. This 10 percent discount is also applicable on J&K credit and debit cards, while HDFC Bank customers will get a discount up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Best deals and offers

During the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale, you can purchase gaming laptops at discounted prices. For example, the HP Victus gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch IPS screen and a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is currently available for Rs. 68,900 while the laptop was originally listed on Amazon for Rs. 888,646. Similarly, the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an RTX 2050 GPU is priced at Rs. 49,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 77,990.

If you're looking for a regular laptop, you can also pick up the HP 15s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM that is priced at Rs. 53,990, instead of the MRP of Rs. 68,223. Similarly, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD can be bought at Rs. 59,990 instead of Amazon's previously listed price of Rs. 79,690.

Those looking to purchase an iPad or upgrade their existing one can consider the iPad Air (5th generation) with an M1 chip and a Liquid Retina display that is priced at Rs. 53,999 instead of Rs. 59,900. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that ships with an S Pen, is now available at Rs. 22,999 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The GoPro Hero 12 that was launched in India at Rs. 45,000 is now priced at Rs. 37,990 during the ongoing Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. Xiaomi's Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K with AI-based motion detection and night vision support currently costs Rs. 2,999, which is lower than its MRP of Rs. 4,999.

Meanwhile, Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones with 30 hours of battery life and active noise cancellation is priced at Rs. 19,990 instead of Rs. 22,990. You can also consider the Bose QuietComfort 45 which is available at the same price as Sony's headphones, down from its listed price of Rs. 29,900. If you're looking for a pair of true wireless stereo earphones, the JBL Wave Flex is priced at Rs. 2,998, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 4,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.