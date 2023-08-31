Apple will reportedly stop providing human assistance to users on social media platforms X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube. A recent report has claimed that the Apple chat-based support service will be dropped in October. The Apple Support account on X will stop sending human replies to support requests via direct messages. In addition to X and YouTube, the service will also be dropped from the Apple Support Community online forum, according to the report. Once the service is dropped, users will likely get an automated message on these platforms, redirecting them to the help centre. The report surfaced weeks ahead of the iPhone 15 launch.

According to a MacRumors report, citing an anonymous source, Apple will drop social media support advisor roles on X, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community forum starting from October 1. This means users will no longer get human responses to their queries on the microblogging platform and YouTube's comment section. Instead, they will get an automated reply redirecting them to alternative ways to connect to Apple customer support.

The report also suggested that Apple is offering chat support employees to move to phone-based support roles within the company itself. Hundreds of employees are likely to be affected by Apple's step. Additionally, the company is also not allowing employees to switch to another chat-based support role unless there are medical issues, the report added.

Further, the report stated that the company will also provide training to the employees for the phone-based support roles, and the process is likely to be completed by November. Apple started offering customer support on X/Twitter in 2016. The company shares tips about how to use Apple products along with responding to users' queries on the platform.

Meanwhile, Apple is all set to unveil its next generation of iPhone models, i.e., iPhone 15 series at its ‘Wonderlust' event slated to take place on September 12. The company is said to unveil a range of products, including the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, alongside revealing iOS 17 and watchOS 10 launch dates. The launch event will be streamed live online on apple.com and the Apple TV app.

