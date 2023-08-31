Motorola is likely to introduce a third member to its Edge 40 series of smartphones. Recently, reports and rumours have been hinting at the purported smartphone to be Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Before any official confirmation from the company, a recent report leaked 360-degree renders of the smartphone, revealing its colour options and a few other key details. The leaked renders suggested that the phone could feature a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash on its back panel. It has also been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

MySmartPrice has shared a full-blown 360 video of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, revealing the design renders and colour options. The leaked renders suggest that the purported handset could resemble the design aesthetics of the previously launched Edge 40. According to the leaked video, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will sport a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be an LED flash sitting on a rectangular camera island.

On the front, the handset is likely to feature a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera at the top of the display. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is tipped to get flat edges and narrow bezels. On the right edge of the phone, a volume rocker and power button can be seen while the left side appears to be empty. At the bottom, the phone could feature a USB Type-C port alongside a microphone, a SIM tray slot, and a speaker grille.

Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is shown to come in three colour shades, namely Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea.

The rumoured smartphone will join the Motorola Edge 40 series which comprises the Motorola Edge 40 and the Edge 40 Pro. The Motorola Edge 40 was launched earlier this year with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display offering a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 68W Turbo Charge fast charging support.

