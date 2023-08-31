Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will reportedly join the Motorola Edge 40 lineup.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 19:19 IST
Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report

Photo Credit: My Smartprice

Motorola Edge 40 Neo could debut in three colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup
  • The smartphone could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo could sport a hole-punch display

Motorola is likely to introduce a third member to its Edge 40 series of smartphones. Recently, reports and rumours have been hinting at the purported smartphone to be Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Before any official confirmation from the company, a recent report leaked 360-degree renders of the smartphone, revealing its colour options and a few other key details. The leaked renders suggested that the phone could feature a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash on its back panel. It has also been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

MySmartPrice has shared a full-blown 360 video of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, revealing the design renders and colour options. The leaked renders suggest that the purported handset could resemble the design aesthetics of the previously launched Edge 40. According to the leaked video, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will sport a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be an LED flash sitting on a rectangular camera island.

On the front, the handset is likely to feature a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout housing a selfie camera at the top of the display. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is tipped to get flat edges and narrow bezels. On the right edge of the phone, a volume rocker and power button can be seen while the left side appears to be empty. At the bottom, the phone could feature a USB Type-C port alongside a microphone, a SIM tray slot, and a speaker grille.

Furthermore, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is shown to come in three colour shades, namely Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea.

The rumoured smartphone will join the Motorola Edge 40 series which comprises the Motorola Edge 40 and the Edge 40 Pro. The Motorola Edge 40 was launched earlier this year with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display offering a refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 68W Turbo Charge fast charging support. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality, IP68 rating
  • Immersive multimedia experience
  • Capable performance unit
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Wireless charging support
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras need more optimisation
Read detailed Motorola Edge 40 review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Motorola Edge 40
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Moto G54 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 6 India Launch

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
  2. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  3. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  5. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With Satellite Calling Support Debuts at This Price
  7. Apple Watch Series 9 Production Could Utilise 3D Printers: Details
  8. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
  9. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  10. Infinix Zero 30 5G Confirmed to Feature This MediaTek Chipset Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. JSW Group Said to Be in Talks to Get Licence for Technology to Build EVs in India
  2. Apple Plans to Drop Chat Support for Customers on X, YouTube Soon: Report
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report
  4. Moto G54 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 6 India Launch
  5. Microsoft to Unbundle Teams From Office Product to Avert EU Antitrust Fine
  6. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC Certification Website Ahead of Debut: All Details
  7. SEC Wrong to Deny Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal: US Court
  8. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Officially in Early Development, Bethesda Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.