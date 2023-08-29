Technology News
  iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details

Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to debut in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options

Written by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2023
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series will arrive as the successors to the iPhone 14 (pictured) lineup

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro colour options have been visualised in renders ahead of their expected debut next month as the successors to last year's iPhone 14 series of smartphones. While Apple is yet to share any details regarding these handsets, a publication has shared renders of the iPhone that were based on leaked information. This year, Apple is tipped to drop two existing colourways in favour of new options for the purported iPhone 15 Pro models that are said to feature a titanium chassis.

Detailed renders created by 9to5Mac's Ian Zelbo, show the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options. According to the publication, the renders were generated based on "detailed colour codes" provided by a source. The renders show the rear panel of the smartphone with light pastel colours. The camera module is located at the top left corner, with a familiar diagonal layout for the dual camera setup.

iphone 15 pro 9to5mac iphone

iPhone 15 (left) and iPhone 15 Pro renders
Photo Credit: 9to5Mac

 

Meanwhile, the renders created for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max show the handsets in Blue, Silver, Space Black, and Titan Gray. All four colour options show the upcoming handsets sport a triple rear camera setup that looks quite similar to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While these leaked renders do not include these details, the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is tipped to feature USB Type-C ports unlike previously models that support Apple's proprietary Lightning connector. Reports have hinted at the inclusion of Thunderbolt/ USB 4 support and faster charging speeds — up to 35W on the iPhone 15 series.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are said to use an Action button instead of the company's iconic mute switch. This button is said to be programmable and recent reports and leaked case images suggest that it can be customised to perform certain functions on the smartphone in addition to toggling silent/ring modes. While these hardware changes aren't visible on the renders — they are expected to be unveiled by the company at its next launch event that could reportedly take place on September 12.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
