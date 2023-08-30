Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro to Apple Watch Series 9 and New AirPods Pro: What to Expect From Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event

Apple's upcoming 'Wonderlust' event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 12.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 30 August 2023 13:43 IST
iPhone 15 Pro to Apple Watch Series 9 and New AirPods Pro: What to Expect From Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's logo on the invite for the upcoming 'Wonderlust' event

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to debut at Apple's September 12 event
  • Apple confirmed the date and time of its 'Wonderlust' launch event
  • The iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to feature a titanium chassis

Apple on Tuesday confirmed that it would host its next launch event, titled 'Wonderlust' on September 12. The company's rumoured iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to make its debut at the event. Apple is tipped to bring noteworthy hardware upgrades to the iPhone lineup this year such as a periscope camera to the Pro series and a new programmable 'Action' button. The Cupertino company could also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, as well as a version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C port, according to recent reports.

From Apple's announcement of its next launch event to the products expected to debut in the coming weeks, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 'Wonderlust' event that will take place on September 12.

Apple 'Wonderlust' event and expected software updates

The next Apple event is titled 'Wonderlust' and will take place on September 12 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted the same launch date for the company's next smartphone series, which is expected to comprise of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like previous Apple events, you should be able to stream the 'Wonderlust' event live via the company's website, the Apple TV+ app, and YouTube.

We already know that Apple is going to update its smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, Mac computers, and Apple TV models with new operating system versions, thanks to the developer and public betas that have been rolling out to users. The company is expected to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma a few days after the launch event. 

iPhone 15 series

Apple is expected to launch four new smartphones this year as the successors to its iPhone 14 lineup, but the new models will reportedly feature notable hardware upgrades. Every model is expected to be equipped with a USB Type-C port with the possibility of Thunderbolt/ USB 4 support and faster charging at up to 35W, according to recent reports. All four models are also tipped to sport the Dynamic Island that arrived with last year's Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is said to get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models could be switched to a 3nm A17 Bionic processor.

iphone 15 pro case buttons unclepan weibo iphone 15 pro

Images of the purported cases for the iPhone 15 Pro with an Action button cutout
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Uncle Pan

 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature a new Action button in place of the mute switch. This button could be programmable and may allow you launch apps, perform tasks, toggle on device and accessibility features, or even launch Shortcuts, according to a report. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model is expected to feature a periscope camera that is said to deliver improved optical zoom performance. Both models are tipped to arrive in a titanium chassis with new colour options.

Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9

Unlike the iPhone 15 series, details on Apple's plans to launch new smartwatch models are not readily available. According to previous reports, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 9 could be equipped with a new S9 chip which is the first major upgrade to the processor on the watch since the Series 6 model that was unveiled in 2020 — in terms of performance and battery efficiency. 

If you're expecting major hardware upgrades, you might have to wait until Apple announces these rumoured products at the upcoming launch event. Even if these end up being iterative upgrades, Apple is reportedly working on a major Apple Watch X model for 2024 that could arrive in time for the 10th anniversary of the smartwatch next year. 

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) refresh

Last year, Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) alongside the iPhone 14 series of smartphones and the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The second-generation AirPods Pro model offers improved battery life, better active noise cancellation, and support for tracking the case just like an AirTag. At its upcoming 'Wonderlust' event, Apple is tipped to launch the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port.

This isn't the first time that the company has refreshed an existing accessory — Apple launched an upgraded AirPods Pro (1st Gen) model with a MagSafe-compatible charging case. The previous report that claimed the company's flagship truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones would support the modern charging port does not mention any plans to refresh other recent models such as the AirPods (3rd Gen) and the AirPods Max.

Stay tuned for more updates right here as we head closer to the event date. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Event, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 series, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Wonderlust, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro to Apple Watch Series 9 and New AirPods Pro: What to Expect From Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  2. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  3. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  5. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  6. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  7. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With Satellite Calling Support Debuts at This Price
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  10. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped
  2. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  4. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  6. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  7. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  8. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  9. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  10. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.