Apple on Tuesday confirmed that it would host its next launch event, titled 'Wonderlust' on September 12. The company's rumoured iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to make its debut at the event. Apple is tipped to bring noteworthy hardware upgrades to the iPhone lineup this year such as a periscope camera to the Pro series and a new programmable 'Action' button. The Cupertino company could also launch the Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, as well as a version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB Type-C port, according to recent reports.

From Apple's announcement of its next launch event to the products expected to debut in the coming weeks, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 'Wonderlust' event that will take place on September 12.

Apple 'Wonderlust' event and expected software updates

The next Apple event is titled 'Wonderlust' and will take place on September 12 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted the same launch date for the company's next smartphone series, which is expected to comprise of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Like previous Apple events, you should be able to stream the 'Wonderlust' event live via the company's website, the Apple TV+ app, and YouTube.

We already know that Apple is going to update its smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, Mac computers, and Apple TV models with new operating system versions, thanks to the developer and public betas that have been rolling out to users. The company is expected to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma a few days after the launch event.

iPhone 15 series

Apple is expected to launch four new smartphones this year as the successors to its iPhone 14 lineup, but the new models will reportedly feature notable hardware upgrades. Every model is expected to be equipped with a USB Type-C port with the possibility of Thunderbolt/ USB 4 support and faster charging at up to 35W, according to recent reports. All four models are also tipped to sport the Dynamic Island that arrived with last year's Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is said to get an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models could be switched to a 3nm A17 Bionic processor.

Images of the purported cases for the iPhone 15 Pro with an Action button cutout

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Uncle Pan

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to feature a new Action button in place of the mute switch. This button could be programmable and may allow you launch apps, perform tasks, toggle on device and accessibility features, or even launch Shortcuts, according to a report. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model is expected to feature a periscope camera that is said to deliver improved optical zoom performance. Both models are tipped to arrive in a titanium chassis with new colour options.

Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9

Unlike the iPhone 15 series, details on Apple's plans to launch new smartwatch models are not readily available. According to previous reports, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 9 could be equipped with a new S9 chip which is the first major upgrade to the processor on the watch since the Series 6 model that was unveiled in 2020 — in terms of performance and battery efficiency.

If you're expecting major hardware upgrades, you might have to wait until Apple announces these rumoured products at the upcoming launch event. Even if these end up being iterative upgrades, Apple is reportedly working on a major Apple Watch X model for 2024 that could arrive in time for the 10th anniversary of the smartwatch next year.

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) refresh

Last year, Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) alongside the iPhone 14 series of smartphones and the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. The second-generation AirPods Pro model offers improved battery life, better active noise cancellation, and support for tracking the case just like an AirTag. At its upcoming 'Wonderlust' event, Apple is tipped to launch the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port.

This isn't the first time that the company has refreshed an existing accessory — Apple launched an upgraded AirPods Pro (1st Gen) model with a MagSafe-compatible charging case. The previous report that claimed the company's flagship truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones would support the modern charging port does not mention any plans to refresh other recent models such as the AirPods (3rd Gen) and the AirPods Max.

