Technology News

Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant

Meta also said it did not use private chats on its messaging services as training data for the AI model.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 September 2023 14:58 IST
Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta made the assistant using a custom model based on the powerful Llama 2

Highlights
  • Meta introduced its AI assistant at the Meta Connect annual conference
  • The company excluded private posts shared only with family and friends
  • Tech firms have faced criticism over AI training without permission
Advertisement

Meta Platforms used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train parts of its new Meta AI virtual assistant, but excluded private posts shared only with family and friends in an effort to respect consumers' privacy, the company's top policy executive told Reuters in an interview.

Meta also did not use private chats on its messaging services as training data for the model and took steps to filter private details from public datasets used for training, said Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, speaking on the sidelines of the company's annual Connect conference this week.

"We've tried to exclude datasets that have a heavy preponderance of personal information," Clegg said, adding that the "vast majority" of the data used by Meta for training was publicly available.

He cited LinkedIn as an example of a website whose content Meta deliberately chose not to use because of privacy concerns.

Clegg's comments come as tech companies including Meta, OpenAI and Alphabet's Google have been criticized for using information scraped from the internet without permission to train their AI models, which ingest massive amounts of data in order to summarize information and generate imagery.

The companies are weighing how to handle the private or copyrighted materials vacuumed up in that process that their AI systems may reproduce, while facing lawsuits from authors accusing them of infringing copyrights.

Meta AI was the most significant product among the company's first consumer-facing AI tools unveiled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday at Meta's annual products conference, Connect. This year's event was dominated by talk of artificial intelligence, unlike past conferences which focused on augmented and virtual reality.

Meta made the assistant using a custom model based on the powerful Llama 2 large language model that the company released for public commercial use in July, as well as a new model called Emu that generates images in response to text prompts, it said.

The product will be able to generate text, audio and imagery and will have access to real-time information via a partnership with Microsoft's Bing search engine.

The public Facebook and Instagram posts that were used to train Meta AI included both text and photos, Clegg said.

Those posts were used to train Emu for the image generation elements of the product, while the chat functions were based on Llama 2 with some publicly available and annotated datasets added, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

Interactions with Meta AI may also be used to improve the features going forward, the spokesperson said.

Clegg said Meta imposed safety restrictions on what content the Meta AI tool could generate, like a ban on the creation of photo-realistic images of public figures.

On copyrighted materials, Clegg said he was expecting a "fair amount of litigation" over the matter of "whether creative content is covered or not by existing fair use doctrine," which permits the limited use of protected works for purposes such as commentary, research and parody.

"We think it is, but I strongly suspect that's going to play out in litigation," Clegg said.

Some companies with image-generation tools facilitate the reproduction of iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, while others have paid for the materials or deliberately avoided including them in training data.

OpenAI, for instance, signed a six-year deal with content provider Shutterstock this summer to use the company's image, video and music libraries for training.

Asked whether Meta had taken any such steps to avoid the reproduction of copyrighted imagery, a Meta spokesperson pointed to new terms of service barring users from generating content that violates privacy and intellectual property rights.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta AI, Facebook, Instagram, AI, OpenAI
Mark Zuckerberg’s Podcast Interview as Photorealistic Meta Avatar Tickles People’s Metaverse Fancies

Related Stories

Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Samsung Galaxy A15 Render Leaks Online; See Design Here
  3. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  4. New Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 Press Renders Leaked Online
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smart TV Deals Live Ahead of Sale
  6. iPhone 15 Series Go on Sale in Over 20 More Countries Starting Today
  7. Moto E13 Now Available in Sky Blue Colour Variant in India at This Price
  8. Oppo A18 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Used Public Instagram, Facebook Posts to Train Its New AI Assistant
  2. Mark Zuckerberg’s Podcast Interview as Photorealistic Meta Avatar Tickles People’s Metaverse Fancies
  3. Fitbit Charge 6 With Improved Heart Rate Tracking, GPS Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Car Unlikely to Go Into Mass Production in Next Few Years: Ming-Chu Kuo
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale vs Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Bank Offers Detailed
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 Render Surfaces Online; Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ Price, Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  8. iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button Lets You Replace Siri With Voice-Enabled ChatGPT: Report
  9. Apple 3nm Chip Demand for 2024 to Be Below Expectations Amid Declining iPad, MacBook Demand: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Models Go on Sale in Over 20 More Countries Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.