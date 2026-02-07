Technology News
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch Chiranjeevi Starrer Online?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru is a high-energy action-comedy starring Chiranjeevi as a security officer determined to reunite with his estranged family.

Updated: 7 February 2026 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

Mana Shankara Prasad Guru stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa.

Highlights
  • MSVPG streams on Zee5 from February 11, 2026
  • Chiranjeevi’s action-comedy blockbuster earned ₹400 crore worldwide
  • Available in seven languages including Telugu, Hindi and Tamil
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru is a Telugu movie with lots of action and comedy. It is all set to make its presence on the digital platform after its theatrical run. It quickly turned out to be one of the biggest box-office hits in regional cinema. Upon this theatrical momentum, it made another slip onto OTT, which gives good news to its fans. This is going to be in multiple languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi. Now let's head for its date of release on OTT and other information.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru on Zee5 online from February 11, 2026. It was released in theatres on January 12, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of the movie involves a security officer who attempts to protect his estranged wife and kids from a revengeful ex police officer. This is because he wins a chance to rebuild his relationship after a six-year separation. He fell in love with Sasirekha and married her. However, their marriage doesn't survive because of conflicts between his father-in-law and him. They are forced into the situation of divorce. Realising later on, after many years, he by chance meets with his children and then tries to reunite with his family.

Cast and Crew

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru has Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa and Venkatesh Duggabati in important roles. Anil Ravipudi has directed and written the movie. Music is by Bheems Ceciroleo and is produced under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Reception

MSVPG made great recognition in theatres, which even big-budget films could not. It earned Rs. 400 crores worldwide by standing out as the highest-grossing regional movie and has an IMDb rating of 6.3.

 

